Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 5) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 5
Baseball
Rice 5, St. J 3
Lyndon 16, Oxbow 2
Hazen 4, Lake Region 1
Peoples 6, Danville 0
Blue Mountain 13, Williamstown 3
Woodsville 10, Littleton 9
North Country 25, Randolph 5
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45
Softball
Lyndon 8, Oxbow 1
Missisquoi 4, St. J 2
South Burlington 14, North Country 0
Blue Mountain 24, Williamstown 3
Woodsville 45, Littleton 0
Moultonborough 16, Profile 2
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45
Boys Tennis
Profile 6, Trinity 3
St. J 6, CVU 1
Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4
Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4
Girls Tennis
CVU 5, St. J 2
Kearsarge 8, Littleton 1
BFA-St. Albans 4, North Country 3
Girls Ultimate
St. J 15, Mt. Mansfield 2
Track & Field
St. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Jaydin Royer spun a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and helped her cause with an RBI single at the plate, while Isabelle Priest (single, triple, two RBI), Emma Newland (triple, two RBI) and Imogyn Cote (two singles) keyed the offense as Lyndon topped Oxbow 8-2 to stay unbeaten.
Karli Blood fell a double short of hitting for the cycle and Kyra Nelson went 3-for-4 while twirling a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks as Blue Mountain pounced on Williamstown 24-3 to remain undefeated.
Luke Dudas (3-for-3, two doubles, HR, four RBI), Austin Wheeler (3-for-4, double, two RBI), Dylan Miller (2-for-3, two RBI) and Whit Steen (2-for-2, double, two RBI) fueled the offense and Chevy Bandy pitched three innings, allowing one hit and fanning five to earn the win as Lyndon rolled Oxbow to moved to 7-0.
Evan Dennis went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and two RBI while Cam Roy (2-for-3, double, three RBI) and Ricky Fennimore (3-for-4, double, two RBI) also raked as unbeaten Blue Mountain toppled Williamstown 13-3.
Mike Hogan was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI in Woodsville’s 10-9 triumph at Littleton.
Lyle Rooney fanned 11 on a three-hitter, James Montgomery had a triple and two RBI and Tyler Rivard went 3-for-4 with an RBI double has undefeated Hazen cut down Lake Region 4-1.
Katlyn Zheng (six assists) and Dylan Wilcox (four goals) paced the offense as unbeaten St. J racked up a 15-2 Ultimate win over Mt. Mansfield.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
College Softball
NAC Tournament
At Husson University
No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 Thomas College, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Lyndon-No. 4 Thomas College winner vs. No. 1 Husson, 2
Baseball
Littleton at Pittsburg, 4
Mascoma at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Softball
Littleton at Pittsburg, 4
Mascoma at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Boys Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 10
Littleton at Monadnock, 4
Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4
Girls Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4
Plymouth at Littleton, 4
Profile at Berlin, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Mid Vt. Christian, 4
