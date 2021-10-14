Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 14) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Field Hockey
Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0
U-32 1, North Country 0
Boys Soccer
Peoples 1, Lyndon 0
Littleton 7, Moultonborough 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton 2, Moultonborough 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
Boys Golf
State Championship at Manchester CC
D-I Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 69
TOP PERFORMERS
North Country senior Austin Giroux carded a 3-under 69 to claim the Division I victory at the 2021 Vermont state high school golf championships on Manchester Country Club.
Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee each had a goal and an assist as Littleton knocked off Moultonborough 2-0.
Joelvy Perez collected three goals and three assists as Littleton busted open a 1-0 halftime score with five goals in 11 minutes early in the second half in a 7-1 victory over Moultonborough.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Boys Soccer
Essex at St. J, 6:30
Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30
Craftsbury at Danville, 4
Lake Region at Hazen, 4
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Stowe at North Country, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Pittsburg, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Girls Volleyball
S. Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30
Football
St. J at SB/BHS, 7
Spaulding at North Country, 7
Field Hockey
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Montpelier, 6
Coed XC
White Mountains at Pittsburg, 4
