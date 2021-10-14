Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 14) And Friday Schedule
THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Field Hockey

Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0

U-32 1, North Country 0

Boys Soccer

Peoples 1, Lyndon 0

Littleton 7, Moultonborough 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton 2, Moultonborough 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

Boys Golf

State Championship at Manchester CC

D-I Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 69

——

TOP PERFORMERS

North Country senior Austin Giroux carded a 3-under 69 to claim the Division I victory at the 2021 Vermont state high school golf championships on Manchester Country Club.

Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee each had a goal and an assist as Littleton knocked off Moultonborough 2-0.

Joelvy Perez collected three goals and three assists as Littleton busted open a 1-0 halftime score with five goals in 11 minutes early in the second half in a 7-1 victory over Moultonborough.

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Boys Soccer

Essex at St. J, 6:30

Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30

Craftsbury at Danville, 4

Lake Region at Hazen, 4

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Stowe at North Country, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Pittsburg, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Girls Volleyball

S. Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30

Football

St. J at SB/BHS, 7

Spaulding at North Country, 7

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Montpelier, 6

Coed XC

White Mountains at Pittsburg, 4

