Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 20) And Friday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury edges rival Lyndon 2-1 in a field hockey clash in Lyndon Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, OCT. 20 Field HockeySt. J 1, North Country 0Boys Cross CountryHome Meet at White Mountains, 4Girls SoccerNorth Country def. Lyndon (forfeit)Girls VolleyballSouth Burlington at St. J, canceled——TOP PERFORMERSMaggie Langlais deposited the game’s lone goal as St. J topped North Country 1-0 in field hockey.——FRIDAY, OCT. 21FootballColchester at North Country, 7 Girls SoccerEssex at St. J, 4North Country at Paine Mountain, 4Twinfield at Hazen, 4Oxbow at Danville, 4Blue Mountain at Missisquoi, 4Mascoma at White Mountains, 3:30Woodsville at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4Boys SoccerPeoples at North Country, 4Hazen at Lake Region, 4Woodsville at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4Girls VolleyballSt. J at Harwood, 6Cross CountryProfile at Granite State Conference Race More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 18) And Wednesday Schedule Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 18) Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 20) And Friday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Country Soccer Volleyball Sport School Linguistics St. Field Hockey Maggie Langlais Meet Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 12:34 a.m. EDT Editorial Roundup: South Carolina GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Editorial Roundup: Louisiana Today in History: October 21, Edison perfects electric light Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs Editorial Roundup: Kentucky AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EDT Editorial Roundup: Georgia Editorial Roundup: West Virginia 'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2 Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers beat Hurricanes AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EDT Buffalo 6, Calgary 3 AP source: 49ers acquire Christian McCaffrey from Panthers Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34 Rutgers and Indiana look to snap home and away losing runs AP source: Pistons' Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation Armstrong just good enough in Virginia's win over Jackets Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0 Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Buce makes 51-yard field goal, Troy edges South Alabama 10-6 Kaprizov's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Capitals 5-2 Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2 Philadelphia Union advance to Eastern Conference finals Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2 Penguins beat Kings 6-1, improve to 3-0-1 Ondrej Palat scores twice, Devils beat Islanders, 4-1 Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks Blue Jackets score 4 goals in 3rd period, beat Predators 5-3 Boston 2, Anaheim 1 New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Giannis scores 21, Matthews' 3 sends Bucks past 76ers 90-88 Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Rangers 3-2 for 1st win Thursday's Scores San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws Canada adds Nov 11 exhibition at Bahrain ahead of World Cup Jets-Broncos game features two of NFL's top defenses Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks UEFA President says "Super league" project in Europe is dead Cavs' Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener Burns, Panthers look to take down 'arch nemesis' Brady, Bucs Rivals Collide: Hilltoppers Visit Vikings In 117th Game Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55 Gerrard's Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope CFP expansion 'not finished,' still working toward 12 in '24 USC boasts top recruits, Iwuchukwu's status in question Oregon State rebuilds after last season's disappointment Chiefs visit 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl 54 Leicester moves off bottom of EPL with 2-0 win over Leeds Texans visit Raiders in matchup of 1-win teams Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa With Spencer Jones leading the way, Stanford looks to build With Spencer Jones leading the way, Stanford looks to build 1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.