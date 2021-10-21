Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 21) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
N.H. Field Hockey
D-III First Round
No. 6 Bishop Brady 8, No. 11 Littleton 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, South Burlington 2 (32-30, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9)
Coed XC
Lyndon at Lake Region Relays, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Max McClure (seven assists, 13 kills); Spencer Johns (34 assists, seven kills, five blocks); Evan Sanborn (22 kills); and Alvaro Bertan-Bravo (10 service aces) had big games as Lyndon volleyball rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a five-set victory over South Burlington.
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Football
North Country at U-32, 7
Field Hockey
St. J at U-32, 4
Girls Soccer
St. J at Essex, 4
Danville at Oxbow, 4
Northfield/Williamstown at North Country, 4
Missisquoi at Blue Mountain, 4
Hazen at Twinfield, 4
White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30
Colebrook at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Lisbon, 4
Boys Soccer
Groveton at Lisbon, 4
Girls Volleyball
Harwood at St. J, 6
Enosburg at Lyndon, 4:30
Coed XC
White Mountains Race, 4
Women’s Volleyball
Anna Maria at Lyndon, 6
——
