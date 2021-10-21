Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 21) And Friday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

N.H. Field Hockey

D-III First Round

No. 6 Bishop Brady 8, No. 11 Littleton 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon 3, South Burlington 2 (32-30, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9)

Coed XC

Lyndon at Lake Region Relays, 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Max McClure (seven assists, 13 kills); Spencer Johns (34 assists, seven kills, five blocks); Evan Sanborn (22 kills); and Alvaro Bertan-Bravo (10 service aces) had big games as Lyndon volleyball rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a five-set victory over South Burlington.

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Football

North Country at U-32, 7

Field Hockey

St. J at U-32, 4

Girls Soccer

St. J at Essex, 4

Danville at Oxbow, 4

Northfield/Williamstown at North Country, 4

Missisquoi at Blue Mountain, 4

Hazen at Twinfield, 4

White Mountains at Berlin, 3:30

Colebrook at Woodsville, 4

Groveton at Lisbon, 4

Boys Soccer

Groveton at Lisbon, 4

Girls Volleyball

Harwood at St. J, 6

Enosburg at Lyndon, 4:30

Coed XC

White Mountains Race, 4

Women’s Volleyball

Anna Maria at Lyndon, 6

——

