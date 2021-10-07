Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 7) And Friday Schedule
Woodsville’s Brianna Youngman and Littleton’s Ava Lucas vie for a loose ball during their 3-3 tie at Norton Pike Field on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photos by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Boys Soccer

Woodsville 3, Littleton 0

Profile 4, Moultonborough 0

Girls Soccer

Woodsville 3, Littleton 3, OT

Profile 3, Moultonborough 1

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Field Hockey

Gilford 3, White Mountains 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon 3, BFA-St. Albans 2

XC Running

Woodsville, Lin-Wood at Profile (Ski Hearth Farm in Franconia), 4

TOP PERFORMERS

Spencer Johns had 20 assists, eight kills and two big blocks in the deciding fifth set, as Lyndon squeezed out a five-set volleyball victory at BFA-St. Albans.

Elisha Crissman won the boys race in 20 minutes, 2 seconds and Mya Boutin won the girls event in 29:13 to power a Woodsville individual sweep at a three-team meet at Ski Hearth Farm in Franconia.

Cam Tenney-Burt had a hat trick, his third goal of the day giving the senior forward his 100th career point, as Woodsville blanked Littleton 3-0.

Elaina DeMaggio, Madison McLaren and Makenna Price all tallied as Profile earned the regular-season sweep against Moultonborough.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Football

SeaWolves at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

Field Hockey

Spaulding at St. J, 6:15

Montpelier at North Country, 4

Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4

Girls Soccer

St. J at S. Burlington, 4

U-32 at Lyndon, 4

Enosburg at Danville, 4

Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4

Harwood at North Country, 4

Hazen at Missisquoi, 4

Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4

Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 6

Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Coed XC

White Mountains at Plymouth, 4

