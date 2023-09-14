Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 14) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Burke Mountain Academy picks up a 3-2 win over host Lyndon in a girls soccer meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 14 Boys SoccerStowe 3, North Country 0Peoples 2, Lake Region 2U-32 7, Hazen 2White Mountains 2, Mascoma 1Gorham 4, Groveton 0Girls SoccerChamplain Valley 5, St. J 2Groveton 3, Gorham 2Field HockeySt. Thomas Aquinas 5, Littleton 0Cross CountryLake Region at Danville, 4:30White Mountains at Belmont, 4VolleyballLyndon 3, Missisquoi 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)——TOP PERFORMERSRob Southworth tied the game in the 54th minute and Ethan Heng provided the game-winner with six minutes to go as White Mountains rallied for its first win of the season, a 2-1 thriller over Mascoma. Kelsey Robinson had 13 aces, four kills and three assists and Rita Martin added three aces, three kills and nine assists as Lyndon handled Missisquoi 3-0.——FRIDAY, SEPT. 15FootballLyndon at U-32, ppd. to Saturday at 5:30 at Norwich UniversityBoys SoccerDanville at Richford, 4:30Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Girls SoccerWhite Mountains at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Field HockeyBurr and Burton at St. J, 4Lyndon at Milton, 4:30GolfWhite Mountains at Mount Washington Resort GC, 4Woodsville at Belmont, 3:30St. J at CC of Barre, 4 More from this section Thursday H.S. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Trip Up Hilltoppers; Spartans Rally For First Win
SJA Alum Perreault Wins Professional MMA Debut
2023 Area High School Volleyball Season Preview Capsules 