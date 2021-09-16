Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Field Hockey
North Country 1, Missisquoi 0
Boys Volleyball
LI 3, Rice 2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-11)
Girls Volleyball
Rice 3, St. Johnsbury 1 (25-17, 25-17, 11-25, 25-19)
Boys Soccer
Littleton 4, Colebrook 1
Woodsville 5, Lisbon 4, OT
Girls Soccer
Littleton 10, Colebrook 0
Twinfield 5, Danville 0
Blue Mountain 2, Oxbow 1
Woodsville 10, Lisbon 0
Boys Golf
Newport Invitational
Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 66
South Burlington 336, Essex 337, Mt. Mansfield 337, Harwood 361, Champlain Valley 365, St. Johnsbury 367, Rice 368, Lake Region 391, BFA-St. Albans 410, Missisquoi 429
Women’s Soccer
Rivier 2, Lyndon 0
TOP PERFORMERS
Nathaniel Chines had two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Woodsville fought off Lisbon 5-4 in a Division IV thriller.
Mike Hampson and Logan Poulton each scored twice and Blake Fillion added two assists as Littleton won its third straight, 4-1 over Colebrook.
Bre Lemay netted a hat trick as Littleton rolled to a 10-0 romp over Colebrook and its fifth win of the season.
Karli Blood second-half tally was the difference as Blue Mountain edged Oxbow 2-1.
Leah Krull had three goals and two assists and Maddie Roy netted four goals as Woodsville topped Lisbon 10-0.
Bryn Jenness scored on a feed from Clarissa Demers in overtime as North Country edged Missisquoi 1-0 in overtime.
North Country’s Austin Giroux fired a 6-under 66 to seized the Newport Invitational on his home course.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Football
Colchester at St. J, 7
Brattleboro at North Country, 7
Girls Volleyball
Rice at St. J, 6
S. Burlington at LI, 4:30
Boys Soccer
LI at Montpelier, 4:30
Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30
North Country at Hazen, 4:30
Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4:30
Cross Country
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30
Women’s Tennis
NVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 3
