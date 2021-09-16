Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

Lisbon's Dylan Colby looks to get a shot off against Woodsville's Bryce Williams during their Division IV clash on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Woodsville won 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Field Hockey

North Country 1, Missisquoi 0

Boys Volleyball

LI 3, Rice 2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-11)

Girls Volleyball

Rice 3, St. Johnsbury 1 (25-17, 25-17, 11-25, 25-19)

Boys Soccer

Littleton 4, Colebrook 1

Woodsville 5, Lisbon 4, OT

Girls Soccer

Littleton 10, Colebrook 0

Twinfield 5, Danville 0

Blue Mountain 2, Oxbow 1

Woodsville 10, Lisbon 0

Boys Golf

Newport Invitational

Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 66

South Burlington 336, Essex 337, Mt. Mansfield 337, Harwood 361, Champlain Valley 365, St. Johnsbury 367, Rice 368, Lake Region 391, BFA-St. Albans 410, Missisquoi 429

Women’s Soccer

Rivier 2, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Nathaniel Chines had two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Woodsville fought off Lisbon 5-4 in a Division IV thriller.

Mike Hampson and Logan Poulton each scored twice and Blake Fillion added two assists as Littleton won its third straight, 4-1 over Colebrook.

Bre Lemay netted a hat trick as Littleton rolled to a 10-0 romp over Colebrook and its fifth win of the season.

Karli Blood second-half tally was the difference as Blue Mountain edged Oxbow 2-1.

Leah Krull had three goals and two assists and Maddie Roy netted four goals as Woodsville topped Lisbon 10-0.

Bryn Jenness scored on a feed from Clarissa Demers in overtime as North Country edged Missisquoi 1-0 in overtime.

North Country’s Austin Giroux fired a 6-under 66 to seized the Newport Invitational on his home course.

——

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

Colchester at St. J, 7

Brattleboro at North Country, 7

Girls Volleyball

Rice at St. J, 6

S. Burlington at LI, 4:30

Boys Soccer

LI at Montpelier, 4:30

Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30

North Country at Hazen, 4:30

Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4:30

Cross Country

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30

Women’s Tennis

NVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.