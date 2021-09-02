Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 2) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Boys Soccer
Littleton 6, Groveton 0
Berlin 2, White Mountains 1
Pittsburg 1, Profile 0
Colebrook 6, Moultonborough 1
Girls Soccer
Profile 4, Pittsburg 0
Moultonborough 8, Colebrook 0
Littleton 6, Groveton 0
Coed XC
White Mountains at Early Bird Invitational, 4
Field Hockey
Hopkinton 3, White Mountains 0
Boys Golf
At St. J CC
Medalist: Will Eaton, St. J
Team: Spaulding 168, St. J 186
THURSDAY TOP PERFORMERS
St. J’s Will Eaton took medalist honors with an even-par 35 in a two-team meet at St. J Country Club.
Mike Hampson scored four goals and added an assist in Groveton’s 6-0 win over Groveton.
Evie Burger continued her hot start, scoring a pair of goals as Profile went to 3-0 with a 4-0 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Maddox Godzyk scored three times and added an assist as Colebrook stormed past Moultonborough 6-1.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Football
St. J at Hartford, 7
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7
North Country at Milton, 7
Girls Soccer
Burr and Burton at St. J, 4:30
White Mountains at Gilford, 4
Boys Soccer
Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Field Hockey
Littleton at Laconia, 3:30
Boys Volleyball
Enosburg at Lyndon, 4:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Arrowhead GC, 4
