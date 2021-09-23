Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 23) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Boys Soccer
White Mountains 2, Derryfield 1
Lisbon 5, Pittsburg 2
Girls Soccer
Pittsburg 4, Lisbon 3
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, Rice 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-19)
Boys Golf
St. J at Champlain CC, 4
Girls Golf
St. J at W. Bolton GC, 4
Coed Golf
At Blackmount (Stableford scoring)
Woodsville 71, Littleton 49, Moultonborough 16
Medalist: Jackson Horne, Woodsville, 25
White Mountains at Newport, 3:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Avery Woodburn tallied the eventual game-winner in the 67th minute, helping White Mountains rally past Derryfield 2-1.
Brian Cavanaugh tallied three goals and added an assist while teammate Dylan Colby collected two goals and two assists to lead Lisbon to a 5-2 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Jackson Horne fired a 25 (Stableford scoring) to win medalist honors while leading Woodsville to the team win at Blackmount.
Silas Pearson shot a 44 to lead St. J to a team victory at Champlain Country Club.
——
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Football
St. J at Rutland, 7
LI at North Country, canceled
Field Hockey
St. J at Milton, 4
LI at North Country, ppd. TBD
Girls Soccer
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
LI at Spaulding, 4:30
Missisquoi at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at North Country, 4:30
Hazen at Oxbow, 4:30
Enosburg at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Trinity at White Mountains, 4
Boys Soccer
Blue Mountain at Enosburg, 4:30
Girls Volleyball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6
CVU at Lyndon, 4:30
