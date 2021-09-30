Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 30) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

Visiting Lin-Wood tangles with Littleton in a Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Girls Soccer

Littleton 2, White Mountains 1

Boys Soccer

Belmont 1, White Mountains 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30

Coed Golf

Littleton 54, Farmington 35

Woodsville at White Mountains, 3:30

Field Hockey

North Country 3, Missisquoi 0

Mascoma 8, Littleton 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Clarissa Demers scored twice as the North Country field hockey team took down Missisquoi 3-0.

Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee each provided a goal and an assist as Littleton beat rival White Mountains 2-1 to sweep the regular-season series.

Joe Woodson was the high scorer (16 points in the Stableford scoring system) to lead Littleton to a 54-35 win over Farmington.

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Football

Essex at St. J, 7

Boys Soccer

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4

Randolph at Lyndon, 4

Danville at Richford, 4

Spaulding at Lake Region, 4

Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4

North Country at U-32, 4

Hazen at Lamoille, 4

White Mountains at Newfound, 6

Gorham at Profile, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4

Girls Soccer

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4

BMU at BFA-Fairfax, 4

Gorham at Profile, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at St. J, 6

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6

Gilford at Littleton, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.