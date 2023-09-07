Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 7) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now White Mountains defeats Littleton 2-0 in a New Hampshire Division III field hockey game at Remich Park on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 7 Girls SoccerHazen 1, Vergennes 0 (to be resumed Saturday)Colebrook 3, Lisbon 2Danville at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDBoys SoccerColebrook 6, Lisbon 1Field HockeySt. J at Hartford, ppd. TBDSpaulding at Lyndon, ppd. TBDStowe at North Country, ppd. TBDGolfMascenic 91, Woodsville 73, Fall Mountain 55, Newport 13VolleyballSt. J at Enosburg, ppd. TBDLyndon at Hartford, ppd. TBDCross CountryDanville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon, ppd. TBD—— TOP PERFORMERSHaley Rossitto netted a pair of first-half goals as Colebrook prevailed 3-2 in a back-and-forth victory over visiting Lisbon.Kolten Dowse drove home four goals and Keenan Hurlbert scored the other two in Colebrook’s 6-1 handling of Lisbon.——FRIDAY, SEPT. 8FootballSt. J at Colchester, 7Boys SoccerTwinfield/Cabot at Danville, 4:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Girls SoccerSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7Lyndon at Twinfield, 4North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30Gilford at White Mountains, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4Littleton at Newfound, 4 More from this section +4 Poore Steps Down From Lisbon Athletics After 35 Years; Covell Named New Panther AD Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 5) And Wednesday Schedule Lyndon Men’s Hoops To Open Season Nov. 8 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn AP News Summary at 10:45 a.m. EDT Philadelphia police officer surrenders on criminal charges after fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, although only 19 were indicted Justice Alito rejects Senate Democrats' call to step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case Poet Rita Dove to receive an honorary National Book Award medal for lifetime achievement Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:32 a.m. EDT Inside the brand new White House Situation Room: Cutting-edge tech, mahogany and that new car smell Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Flynn, none of whom were indicted Body cam shows prolific federal drug prosecutor offering cops business card in DUI crash arrest Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines FIFA study shows English and Saudi clubs' spending fuels record year for transfers. And agent fees There will be no gold for the USA at the World Cup, after 113-111 loss to Germany United States loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals Water breaks in both halves in Rugby World Cup matches this weekend because of hot weather in France Brown and Langenbrunner highlight the US Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023 This Date in Baseball - Nolan Ryan strikes out his 4,500th batter Today in Sports - Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to start 300 regular season games Chicago Blackhawks to retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey Pumas have a goalkicker to worry England at Rugby World Cup. Ireland and Australia also kick off Germany coach Hansi Flick needs his team to start winning and fast before Euro 2024 Athletes Of The Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3): White Mountains’ Kaya Nkwen-Tamo And Lyndon’s Aiden MacKenzie Andrea Soncin hired as the new coach of Italy women’s national team Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup Scotland picks fit-again Graham for Rugby World Cup opener vs. the Boks. Fagerson back from ban Spanish state prosecutors accuse Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at Women's World Cup Thursday H.S. Roundup: Rossitto, Dowse Power Colebrook To Victories Over Lisbon Fiji picks Tela to replace injured Muntz for opening Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales MATCHDAY: Spalletti makes Italy debut in North Macedonia. Lukaku leads Belgium in Azerbaijan Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game at the Basketball World Cup The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe Japan gives flanker Shimokawa first start in Rugby World Cup opener against Chile Injured Man United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat pulls out of Morocco squad for African Cup qualifying Brock Purdy's wild NFL ride leads to a Week 1 start at QB for 49ers Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Sue Bird is returning to international basketball as ambassador for 2026 World Cup White Sox take on the Tigers after Andrus' 4-hit game Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit performance Diamondbacks play the Cubs leading series 1-0 Reds play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series Dodgers visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series Angels face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead Twins host the Mets to begin 3-game series Braves start 3-game series with the Pirates Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Brewers Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2 Royals visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series Giants look to break slide in matchup with the Rockies Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox after 4-hit performance Astros host the Padres on 5-game home slide Marlins take road win streak into matchup with the Phillies Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Minnesota United hosts the New England Revolution in non-conference play D.C. United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win Portland Timbers host Los Angeles FC in conference matchup Inter Miami takes home draw streak into matchup with Sporting Kansas City Aryna Sabalenka edges Madison Keys in US Open semifinals, will play Coco Gauff on Saturday Climate protester glues feet to floor at US Open, interrupts Coco Gauff's semifinal win over Muchova Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button STJBB State Champions 1:39 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 1:39 Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.