Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 8) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash Sep 8, 2022 St. J Academy senior Charlotte Ng was the medalist during a girls golf match at St. J Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 Girls SoccerLin-Wood 5, Colebrook 0Woodsville 7, Gorham 0Boys SoccerNorth Country 0, BFA-St. Albans 0 (2OT)Richford 4, Danville 1Lin-Wood 9, Colebrook 5Gorham 7, Woodsville 0Co-Ed GolfAt WaumbekMedalist: Karter Deming, White Mountains, 19Team Scores: Campbell 61, White Mountains 58, Littleton 53, Moultonborough 16Woodsville at Monadnock, ppd.Cross CountryWoodsville at Inter-Lakes (Sandwich Fairgrounds), 4——TOP PERFORMERSDenver Lindstrom’s unassisted first-half tally was Danville’s lone source of offense in a 4-1 loss to Richford.White Mountains’ Karter Demming scored 19 points and was named medalist and Littleton’s Joe Woodson tied three others with 16 at a four-team golf meet won by Campbell.——FRIDAY, SEPT. 9 More from this section +11 Blue Mountain Girls Barrel Past Hazen Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Colebrook Mohawks 2022 Fall H.S. Girls SoccerHarwood at Lyndon, 4North Country at Lamoille, 4:30Lake Region at U-32, 4:30BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 4:30Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Boys SoccerGilford at White Mountains, 4FootballMiddlebury at St. J, 7Girls VolleyballSt. J at Essex, 6Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30Field HockeyNorth Country at Lyndon, 5:15Newfound at Littleton, 4Bishop Brady at White Mountains, 4Cross CountryProfile at Lin-Wood, 4Women's VolleyballLyndon vs. Cazenovia at Colby, 6Lyndon vs. Mount Holyoke at Colby, 8 