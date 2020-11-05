ST. JOHNSBURY — Jake Manley scored from 20 yards out early in the second half and the visiting fifth-seeded Burlington Seahorses knocked off No. 1 St. Johnsbury in a Division I semifinal at Cary Field on Thursday.
The previously-unbeaten Hilltoppers (6-1) were looking to reach their third championship game in four years. Instead, BHS will make its first title-game appearance since winning it all in 2016 after losing in the semifinals the last three seasons.
The Seahorses (9-2-2) will play for the crown at home on Saturday against No. 3 Essex.
“The kids just don’t give up,” said Burlington coach Fran Demasi. “They always find a way to put the ball in the net. It’s a good group of kids, an older group of kids. They finally broke through to the final.”
The semifinal clash was originally set to be played Tuesday. Snow and cold forced the game to Wednesday, then the game was postponed again after a COVID-19 case was found within the St. J school community.
Later deemed safe to play, St. J and Burlington finally went to battle Thursday. There were few opportunities in the first half as the teams went to break scoreless.
That changed a minute and a half into the second half. With the harsh setting sun at Burlington’s back, Manley charged down the left wing, found free space 20 yards from goal and hit a strike that went through Hilltopper goaltender Savino Argutto’s hands and into the net for a 1-0 Burlington lead. The sun played a factor.
Moving to a 4-3-3 formation to create more offensive pressure, the Hilltoppers pressed forward and got their best chance of the game. Off a set piece, Tommy Zschau’s cross to the far post found Murphy Young, whose header banged off the near post.
St. J continued forward, drawing a slew of corners and free kicks to no avail. Then Zschau was given a red card with 8 minutes to go, leaving the Hilltoppers a man down as they chased the equalizer.
The Seahorses sealed the deal with 4 minutes remaining, Karl Daly heading in a cross off a corner kick.
“They’re a good team,” said St. J coach Stephen Levesque. “They have the best backs we’ve faced this year. A good team like that you have to play your best game and today wasn’t our best game.”
Argutto finished with seven saves for the Hilltoppers; Harrison Diebold had eight for the Seahorses.
It was the final game for 11 Hilltopper seniors, including Cody Van Dine, Carson Smires, Garnder Auchincloss, Denzel Ebohon, T’syi Showers, Tommy Zschau, Tami Ikomi, Moises Zetune, Robert Wood, Nickolas Santouse and Savino Argutto.
And they persevered through a unique season, playing amid a pandemic, getting only five games during the regular season and losing all their Metro opponents on the slate because of travel restrictions just before the season began.
After the game, Levesque told his somber bunch: “You faced a lot of obstacles this season. They played twice as many games as you, and to compete with them for 75 minutes today, be proud of that. Be proud of the season you had. You had a lot stacked against you. You couldn’t control your schedule, you did what you had to do to have home field today.”
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 6, MOULTONBOROUGH 3: In Moultonborough, Bre Lemay scored three times as the undefeated Crusaders started fast and rolled to the program’s first Division IV championship game since 2012.
‘This is huge for the girls,” said fourth-year Littleton coach Clinton Brown. “They’ve been working hard for this since the third grade. They love the game. I am extremely happy for them.”
The Crusaders (14-0) advance to face also-unbeaten Sunapee (13-0) in the title game on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Lakers’ home turf.
Littleton scored three times in the first 12 minutes, two coming from Lemay and the other from Kaylee Manzella. After the Panthers trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the 30th minute, Hannah Brown tallied to make it 4-1 at half.
Carrie Meunier extended the locals’ lead to 5-1 in the 49th and Lemay got her hat trick in the 67th.
“We had a plan on how to attack them and the girls executed it well,” Brown said.
