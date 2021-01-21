Thursday’s H.S. Roundup: Brown, Lisbon Knock Off White Mountains

LISBON — Sara Brown tallied 16 points as Division IV Lisbon knocked off D-III White Mountains 33-30 in a girls basketball game on Thursday night.
Peyton Clark (eight) Kendal Clark (seven) combined for 15 points in the Panthers’ big victory.
The hosts jumped out to an 18-12 lead at halftime and held off the Spartans’ charge in a defensive battle.
Ava Simpson led the visitors with 13 points. Key guard Lily Kenison did not play for the visiting Spartans.
“Tough loss on the road tonight,” said WMR coach Chris Foss. “We started flat and played better in the second half. Not having Lily tonight was a factor. I thought Lisbon worked very hard all game and applied good ball pressure.”
Lisbon gets a test at Groveton while White Mountains challenges visiting Colebrook on Tuesday.
WMR (2-2): Ava Simpson 5-2-13, Jaylin Bennett 2-1-5, Morgan Doolan 2-0-4, Kelsey Graham 4-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 3-6-FT 30.
LRS (2-0): Kendal Clark 3-1-7, Sara Brown 7-0-16, Peyton Clark 4-0-8, Aiden Jesseman 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 1-4-FT 33.
WMR 4 8 13 5 — 30
LRS 9 9 7 8 — 33
3-Point FG: W 1 (Simpson); L 2 (Brown). Team Fouls: W 6, L 6.
LITTLETON 42, GORHAM 24: In Gorham, Hannah Brown (14 points) and Olivia Corrigan (10) hit double figures as Littleton bounced back from a loss to defending champion Colebrook.
Lauren McKee added nine points in the win.
“We played a much better second half and took higher percentage shots than the first half,” said Littleton coach Dale Prior. “We need to finish at the rim as we missed a ton of bunnies tonight that was deflating. Hannah, Olivia and Lauren were our consistent scorers again. Our post players will get better and we will need to get more scoring from inside.”
Littleton hosts Profile on Monday.
LHS (2-1): Hannah Brown 6-2-14, Olivia Corrigan 5-0-10, Nicoria Johnson 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 1-1-3, Lauren McKee 4-0-9, Maddy Carbonneau 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 4-7-FT 42.
GHS (0-2): Grondin 3-1-7, Chase 1-0-2, Bernier 1-2-4, Girouard 1-0-3, Burton 0-1-1, Wilson 0-1-1, Buteau 3-0-6. Totals: 9-FG 5-12-FT 24.
LHS 10 5 17 10 — 42
GHS 7 5 6 6 — 24
3-Point FG: G 1 (Girouard). Team Fouls: L 10, G 10.
BOYS HOOPS
LITTLETON 63, GORHAM 45: In Littleton, the captains led the charge as the Crusaders rolled to their third win in as many games.
Landon Bromley splashed five 3s and had 17 points, Josh Finkle added 15 points and seven boards and Parker Paradice collected 14 points, nine assists and five steals in the home rout.
“Good balanced scoring tonight from my three captains,” LHS coach Howard said. “Gorham played well. We pulled ahead in the third. Once again, a little too inconsistent, but we played well in spurts.”
Anthony Frisk (25 points) and Nolan York (17) led the Huskies.
The Crusaders host Profile on Monday.
GHS (1-3): Frisk 10-1-25, Deblois 1-0-3, York 8-1-17. Totals: 19-FG 2-4-FT 45.
LHS (3-0): Parker Paradice 5-4-14, Josh Finkle 6-0-17, Mike Hampson 1-3-5, Stephen Lucas 2-0-4, Josh Finkle 7-1-15, Jason Hamilton 3-0-6, Cole Hadlock 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 8-12-FT 63.
GHS 8 12 9 16 — 45
LHS 17 13 20 13 — 63
3-Point FG: G 5 (Frisk 4, Deblois); L 5 (Bromley 5). Team Fouls: G 12, L 9.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 55, LISBON 36: In Whitefield, junior guard Brody LaBounty canned five 3s and scored 27 points as the Spartans rolled at home.
LaBounty scored 13 points in the first quarter as WMR bolted to a 19-10 lead after eight minutes. He added five assists and three steals.
“LaBounty had a really nice night shooting the ball,” Spartans coach Mike Curtis said.
Spartans leading scorer Tyler Hicks did not play because of a sore ankle.
Austin Fisher (12) and Will Lopus combined for 22 points for the Panthers. Nate Superchi (starter, ankle) and Travis Peters (sixth man, wisdom teeth) missed their second straight game for Lisbon.
“We played pretty well at times but just had a few too many turnovers and need to hit a higher percentage of our open looks,” said Lisbon coach Les Poore. “A very tough matchup for us, but I thought we did some good things that we can build on.”
Lisbon hosts Groveton and White Mountains visits Colebrook on Tuesday.
LRS (0-2): Will Lopus 3-4-10, Austin Fisher 4-1-12, Dylan Colby 4-0-8, Dominic Otero 1-0-2, Logan McKinley 1-0-2, Merrick Houston 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 5-9-FT 36.
WMR (3-1): Brody LaBounty 9-4-27, Brayden White 2-1-5, Parker Valdez 2-0-5, Avery Woodburn 1-0-2, Forrest Pribbernow 2-0-4, Avery Hazelton 4-2-10, Ian St. Cyr 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 7-10-FT 55.
LRS 10 5 11 10 — 36
WMR 19 7 14 15 — 55
3-Point FG: L 3 (Fisher 3); W 6 (LaBounty 5, Valdez). Team Fouls: L 10, W 11.
