FRANKLIN — Chelsea Walker (assist Isabelle Horsch) and Kaylee Quinones (McKenna Reed) scored to give the Crusaders their first field hockey win of the year, 2-0, at Franklin on Thursday.

“We changed our format and played a 4-2-3-1,” LHS coach Kerrey Allaire said. “We felt having the four attackers on the forward line would help give us the offensive push we’ve been missing and needing. We started out speedy and fired up in the first half. We had good passing and controlled the ball the majority of the time. We had many shots on cage and scoring opportunities.

