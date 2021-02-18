LYNDON CENTER — Senior guard Tia Martinez scored 25 points and the defending co-champion Lake Rangers weathered a fierce comeback attempt from the Lyndon Vikings to earn a 54-43 road win on Thursday night.
Martinez, signed to play for Division II American International College next season, finished with 14 second-half points, helping stop LI’s second-half rally and push LR to 3-0 on the season.
“Tia showed just why she’s such a big player for us,” Rangers coach Joe Houston said. “Every time we really needed a hoop, she found a way to get us one, whether with the outside shot, the drive, or making a great pass to an open teammate.”
Sakoya Sweeney added 15 for Lake Region, which bolted to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and went to halftime up 26-17.
Close to letting the game slip away in the third, Lyndon fought back. Brooke’lyn Robinson and Natalie Ely connected on 3s to close the gap before Kadienne Whitcomb (team-high 11 points) splashed a pair of high-arcing 3s, the second one trimming the deficit to 39-36 just before the third-quarter buzzer.
Martinez opened the final frame with a 3 to put LR up 42-36, but Lyndon got buckets from Ella Buckingham and Robinson. Olivia Lewis then hit a foul shot to make it a one-point game, 42-41, with 5:49 to play.
The Rangers, however, responded with buckets from Lillian Fauteux, Martinez and Nelson, and Lake Region closed the game on a 12-2 run.
“I think we let our energy dip a little,” Houston said. “Lyndon can hit shots and they got going and we deflated a bit, but I just reminded them it’s a game of runs and to settle down and dig in. I think it was a good learning experience for us and the grit we showed to bend but not break and hold on to the lead was very good to see.”
Lewis finished with eight points and Robinson seven for the Vikings.
“Our girls showed a lot of heart against a very good team,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “I’m proud of each of them. Tia is a special player. And I thought we played her well overall. Our defensive balance was an issue, though.”
Lyndon hosts U-32 on Monday at 6:30. Also Monday, Lake Region visits Thetford in a Division III showdown (7 p.m.)
LR (3-0): Sakoya Sweeney 5-3-15, Robin Nelson 2-0-4, Erica Thaler 0-1-1, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 3-1-7, Tia Martinez 10-2-25. Totals: 21-FG 7-11-FT 54.
LI (1-2): Kadienne Whitcomb 4-1-11, Ella Buckingham 2-0-4, Emma Renaudette 1-1-3, Natalie Ely 1-1-4, Brooke’lyn Robinson 3-0-7, Sam Hinton 2-2-6, Olivia Lewis 2-4-8. Totals: 15-FG 9-16-FT 43.
LR 17 9 13 15 — 54
LI 5 12 19 7 — 43
3-Point FG: LR 5 (Sweeney 2, Martinez 3); LI 4 (Whitcomb 2, Ely, Robinson). Team Fouls: LR 12, LI 10.
NORTH COUNTRY 51, HAZEN 32: In Newport, McKenna Marsh (17) and Riann Fortin combined for 31 points in the Falcons’ win.
Hailey Pothier moved into the starting lineup and was a huge spark, North Country coach Sarah Roy said. “She seemed to be all over the place.”
Alleigh Gabaree led the Wildcats with 12 points.
North Country hosts Enosburg and Hazen hosts Richford, both on Monday at 6:30.
HU (0-3): Alexis Christensen 1-3-6, Macy Molleur 2-0-4, Abby Ainsworth 0-1-1, Natalie Geoffroy 4-2-9, Alleigh Gabaree 6-0-12. Totals: 13-FG 4-9-FT 32.
NCU (2-0): McKenna Marsh 6-3-17, Adrianna Chaput 2-0-6, Julia Baker 1-0-2, Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Hailey Pothier 3-0-6, Bailey Arkley 1-0-2, Riann Fortin 6-1-14, Cecelia Marquis 1-0-2, Libby Prue 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 4-8-FT 51.
HU 9 4 13 6 — 32
NCU 14 14 13 10 — 51
3-Point FG: H 2 (Geoffroy, Christensen); N 5 (Marsh 2, Chaput 2, R. Fortin). Team Fouls: H 8, N 7. Fouled Out: H, Geoffroy.
ESSEX 57, SJA 43: In Essex, the Hilltoppers couldn’t recover from a 14-3 deficit going into the second quarter, falling to 1-2 going into Monday night’s game at BFA-St. Albans.
“Very proud of this young team and how they battled tonight against a very good Essex team,” SJA coach Jade Huntington stated after SJA played the Hornets almost to a standoff over the final three quarters. “Battling back from 14-0 in the first quarter is a good sign of a team willing to fight. Solid defensive effort by the whole team, coming up with key stops.
“Standout player tonight was Lily Garey-Wright, tremendous defense on some outstanding guards. Team defense is coming along; they are starting to understand what it takes day in and day out,” she added. “When we can figure out how to take better care of the ball and have more offensive possessions, we will be more where we want to be.”
Garey-Wright paced the Hilltoppers with 11 points.
SJA (1-2): Adrianna Lemieux 2-0-6, Kylee LaPete 3-3-9, Lily Garey-Wright 4-3-11, Kaia Anderson 3-2-8, Polly Currier 0-5-5, Maren Nitsche 1-1-3, Hayden Wilkins 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 15-24-FT 43.
ESSEX (3-0): Paige Winter 7-2-18, Cailey Appenzeller 3-0-8, Cassify White 1-0-2, Olivia Noyes 0-2-2, Emma Whitney 1-0-3, Bryn Montague 1-0-2, Emilyrose Mercier 0-1-1, Macy Hutton 3-0-8, Anna Saborin 1-2-4, Emma Sanborin 3-2-8. Totals: 20-FG 8-15-FT 57.
SJA 3 16 10 14 — 43
EHS 14 12 16 15 — 57
3-Point FG: S 2 (Lemieux); E 8 (Winter 2, Appenzeller 2, Hutton 2, E. Saborin 2). Team Fouls: S 14, E 21.
PEOPLES 52, DANVILLE 51: In Danville, the Indians fell behind early and battled back before the visitors eked out a tough win to hand Danville its first loss.
Lace Sandvil buried a triple to pull the Indians within one-point with six seconds left. After a missed one-and-one from the Wolves, the Indians put up a heave with less than a second to go to no avail.
Colleen Flinn (12 points) and Autumn Larocque (10) paced the hosts’ balanced offense.
“Great effort tonight, especially down the stretch. Had a chance at the end, just didn’t draw up the right defensive set to create one more turnover and that’s on me. The girls played their tails off,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We dug ourselves a big hole in the first quarter and were down by 13 at one point. Peoples came out aggressive, but the girls dug their heels in and answered the challenge in a way that I know will help us later this season. I saw a lot of teammates pulling each other up and keeping heads up on the floor and on the bench, such a positive sign going forward.
“Peoples is very well-coached and they play well as a unit. Tonight I really liked how we handled adversity as a team and didn’t give in. We got balanced scoring and complementary basketball in the second half. Our forwards helped spread out PA’s size, and our guards crashed well on defense to help rebound.”
Next for the Indians, a Monday game at Stowe.
PEOPLES (2-0): Melaina Fogg 5-1-14, Shelby Wells 6-1-15, Aria Keene 1-0-2, Mychaela Watson 2-0-4, Emma Courtemache 1-2-5, Gracie Beck 5-1-11, Natalie Barbour 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 3-5-FT 53.
DANVILLE (2-1): Colleen Flinn 5-2-12, Laci Sandvil 3-1-9, Autumn Larocque 2-5-10, Rylie Cadieux 1-6-8, Ava Marshia 3-0-6, Carlie Beliveau 3-0-7. Totals: 16-FG 14-20-FT 52.
PA 16 10 19 8 — 53
DHS 6 15 15 16 — 52
3-Point FG: P 8 (Fogg 3, Wells 3, Courtemache, Beck); D 3 (Sandvil 2, Larocque). Team Fouls: E 18, D 12.
LITTLETON 59, GORHAM 31: In Littleton, Olivia Corrigan and Hannah Brown had senior-night games to remember. Corrigan hit six 3-pointers en route to a varsity-high 29 points, while Hannah Brown recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds and adding five steals. Corrigan added four steals and three assists in the win.
“Overall, a great team win. Ball movement, shot selection, and defensive pressure were great,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Olivia had an outstanding game. Career-high and couldn’t be happier for a kid that works as hard as she does. It’s nice to get a win on senior night for them and everyone contributed.”
Next for the Crusaders, a Saturday 1:30 p.m. game at White Mountains Regional.
GHS (1-6): Zoe Grondin 2-0-4, Katelyn Chase 1-0-2, Madi Buteau 4-0-8, Emma Bernier 1-0-2, Sarah Godin 3-1-7, Haley Desilets 2-0-4, Madi Girouard 1-0-2, Jess Burton 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 1-4 FT 31.
LHS (6-1): Hannah Brown 4-0-10, Olivia Corrigan 11-1-29, Nicoria Johnson 2-0-4, Kaylee Manzella 4-0-8, Lauren McKee 2-2-7, Maddy Carbonneau 0-1-1. Totals: 23-FG 4-7-FT 59.
GHS 13 2 8 8 — 31
LHS 21 20 12 6 — 59
3-Point FG: L 9 (Corrigan 6, Brown 2, McKee). Team Fouls: G 7, L 9.
WHITE MOUNTAINS, 46, PROFILE 28: In Bethlehem, White Mountains sophomore Jaylin Bennett scored 20 of her 22 points in the first three quarters to lift the visiting Spartans to their second straight win.
“A good, spirited team win. We were able to get everyone in the game and they all worked hard,” Spartans coach Chris Foss said. “Jaylin had the hot hand while Lily [Kenison] chipped in 10.”
The Spartans will be challenged in their last two scheduled regular-season games at Littleton (5-1) Saturday at 1:30 and at Colebrook (10-1) on Thursday.
WM (6-6): Cierra Challinor 1-0-2, Ava Simpson 2-0-4, Lily Kenison 4-0-10, Jaylin Bennett 11-0-22, Alyssa Fryman 2-0-4, Kelsey Graham 2-0-4. Totals: 20-FG 0-2-FT 46.
PS (0-7): Mya Brown 5-2-12, Jaslene Fogerty 6-0-12, Kyah Knight 2-0-4. Totals: 13-2-6-FT 28
WM 16 10 14 6 — 46
PS 6 6 8 8 — 28
3-Point FG: W 2 (Kenison); Team Fouls: W 7, P 4
BOYS HOOPS
LITTLETON 52, GORHAM 23: In Gorham, after struggling early, the visiting Crusaders pulled away over the last three quarters, keeping them undefeated going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at White Mountains Regional. Senior Josh Finkle’s double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) paced Littleton, while senior Stephen Lucas added 14 points.
“Landon Bromley and Lucas played solid at both ends,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Played good D but struggled once again on offense. No flow, too many missed bunnies and turnovers. Need to get in a rhythm.”
Parker Paradice, one of nine Crusaders seniors, has seven assists, five steals and four points.
LITTLETON (6-0): Parker Paradice 0-4-4, Landon Bromley 4-0-10, Mike Hampson 1-0-2, Stephen Lucas 7-0-14, Josh Finkle 7-0-14, Jason Hamilton 3-0-6, Jean Carlos 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 4-12-FT 52.
GORHAM (2-6): Brendan Saladino 4-2-10, Richard Burton 1-1-3, Anthony Frisk2-5-10. Totals: 7-FG 8-10-FT 23.
LHS 6 16 17 13 — 52
GHS 7 5 7 4 — 23
3-Point FG: L 2 (Bromley); G 1 (Frisk). Team Fouls: L 13, G 13.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 66, PROFILE 37: In Whitefield, junior Avery Hazelton tallied 20 points, one of 10 Spartans to score, and White Mountains won its ninth straight.
At 10-1, the Spartans look to avenge their lone loss — playing unbeaten Littleton on Saturday at 12:30.
The Patriots scored 21 of their points from behind the arc and prepare for their regular-season finale Monday at Lin-Wood.
PS (1-7): Josh Robie 3-0-8, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Myles Mackinnon 0-1-1, Simon Pitre 3-1-8, Alex Leslie 3-0-7, Colin Cote 3-0-7, Quintin Paradise 1-0-3. Totals: 14-FG 2-3-FT 37.
WMR (10-1): Brody LaBounty 2-0-5, Logan Ames 1-1-3, Brayden White 4-0-10, Dylan Ruggles 1-0-2, Trevor Armstrong 2-0-5, Parker Valdez 3-0-7, Forest Pribbernow 2-1-5, Tyler Hicks 2-0-4, Avery Hazelton 9-2-20, Avery Woodburn 2-1-5. Totals: 28-FG 5-6-FT 66.
PHS 6 11 9 11 — 37
WMR 19 25 12 10 — 66
3-Point FG: P 7 (J. Robie 2, K. Robie, Pitre, Leslie, Cote, Paradise); W 5 (White 2, LaBounty, Armstrong, Valdez). Team Fouls: P 7, W 9.
