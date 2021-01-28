Thursday’s H.S. Roundup: Mohawks Hot From Deep, Overwhelm Patriots

COLEBROOK — Kolten Dowse hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and teammate Carson Rancourt splashed five triples and tallied 20 points as Colebrook ran past Profile 88-40 in a Division IV tilt on Thursday.
Maddox Godzyk tallied 12 points and Kaiden Dowse and Keenan Hurlbert combined for 16 for the Mohawks, who lit out to a 30-7 lead after the opening frame.
Alex Leslie led the Patriots with 19 points.
Colebrook is slated to play at Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday (if Vermont sports are allowed to commence before or on Feb. 1). Profile hosts Lisbon on Tuesday.
PROFILE (1-2): Josh Robie, 2-0-5, Karsen Robie 2-0-5, Myles McKinnon 1-0-2, Simon Pitre 2-1-5, Alex Leslie 7-4-19, Colin Cote 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 5-9-FT 40.
CA (2-3): Carson Rancourt 7-1-20, Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolten Dowse 9-3-25, Brandyn Lawruk 0-1-1, Marik Boire 2-0-4, Balin Laperle 0-1-1, Keaton Lord 3-0-6, Kaiden Dowse 4-0-8, Maddox Godzyk 6-0-12, Keenan Hurlbert 3-2-8. Totals: 35-FG 8-17-FT 88.
PS 7 12 12 9 — 40
CA 30 26 22 10 — 88
3-Point FG: P 3 (J. Robie, K. Robie, Leslie); C 10 (Rancourt 5, Villa, Ko. Dowse 4). Team Fouls: P 17, C 14.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 55, GORHAM 35: In Gorham, Sage Smith collected 20 points and four steals; Sam Howe tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; and seventh-grader Haley Rossitto scored her first varsity points in undefeated Colebrook’s road win.
Sierra Riff added six boards and four assists in the victory.
The Mohawks are slated to host Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday (if Vermont sports are allowed to commence before or on Feb. 1).
CA (5-0): Sage Smith 9-0-20, Sam Howe 8-0-16, Sierra Riff 3-0-6, Haley Rossitto 1-0-2, Sara Fernald 0-1-1, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Ariana Lord 2-0-4. Totals: 26-FG 1-5-FT 55.
GORHAM (0-5): Grondin 4-0-8, Buteau 2-2-6, Girouard 1-1-4, Burton 0-1-1, Gallant 1-0-2, Wilson 1-0-2, Godin 6-0-12. Totals: 15-FG 4-10-FT 35.
CA 17 17 12 9 — 55
GHS 5 8 5 17 — 35
3-Point FG: C 2 (Smith 2); G 1 (Girouard). Team Fouls: C 8, G 5.
ALPINE SKIING
RACING THE KANC: Skiers from Profile, Lin-Wood, Littleton, White Mountains and Woodsville competed at The David Dovholuk Memorial Kanc Classic on Thursday night at the Kanc Rec Hill in Lincoln.
Three teams raced in the afternoon and three competed under the lights.
In the boys afternoon slalom, Lin-Wood (394) outpaced Woodsville (373) and White Mountains (inc.).
Lin-Wood’s Jacob Morris was fastest down the hill with a two-run time of 44.50 seconds. Lumberjack skiers took the top seven spots.
Woodsville’s top racer was Cooper Mayo in eighth (60.48). WM’s best was Logan Rines in ninth (64.04).
In the girls afternoon round, Lin-Wood (381) bested White Mountains (380) and Woodsville (373).
Lumberjack Sydney Pickering earned top billing with a time of 48.24. White Mountains’ Isabella Cronin was second in 49.41 while Woodsville’s Peyton Rutherford took third (55.45)
In the boys night slalom, Lin-Wood claimed the team win with 390 points, ahead of Profile (381) and Littleton (363).
Lumberjack standout Charles Loukes clocked in with a two-run winning time of 42.92. Jacob Morris of Lin-Wood was second (44.58), while Profile’s Dino Boissonneault (45.24) and Coen Mullins (45.81) finished third and fourth.
In the girls evening event, Profile (391) toppled Lin-Wood (380) and Littleton (inc.) to stay unbeaten this winter.
Profile’s Emme Bell reigned in 47.22 seconds while teammates Elaina DiMaggio (second, 49.22) and Makenna Price (third, 50.46) followed.
Angela D’Orazio led Littleton in 11th (60.29).
