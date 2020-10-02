DANVILLE — New season, format and venue.
Same result for a pair of standout St. Johnsbury runners.
Evan Thornton-Sherman and Merrick Hemond, The Record’s reigning boys and girls cross-country runners of the year, started fast and never relented in winning their respective races in a dual meet with Craftsbury on Thursday.
The crack of the starting gun cracked open the 2020 season on a sun-splashed autumn day at the scenic Rankin Property — the first high school XC meet at the location. Socially distanced, masked spectators cheered on the athletes (unmasked while running), who took off from the starting line in waves of 3 to 5, 20 seconds apart.
Thornton-Sherman finished in 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy by a 63 seconds. Thornton-Sherman was third at last year’s Division I state meet, Leahy 10th.
“Evan’s been training hard and he’s very driven,” said St. J boys coach Chip Langmaid. “It will be good for him to get some wins under his belt early on.”
St. J’s Hale Boyden (17:41) was third and Braden Anthes (18:02), a newcomer from Virginia, followed in fourth. Crafsbury’s Charlie Krebs (19:05) took fifth, while Hilltoppers’ Luke Chadderdon (19:11) and Mason Davis (19:48) rounded out the St. J scorers. The Hilltoppers beat the Chargers 21-35.
“Hale and Braden are really talented,” Langmaid said. “It was Braden’s first race here, not quite as flat as Virginia. He just needs to run with a little more confidence. Luke looked very good and Mason Davis, for his first varsity race, was very impressive.”
Hemond finished in 21:22 to capture the girls race, beating out Craftsbury contender Camille Bolduc (22:01) by a solid margin.
Isabella Bostic (22:16) was third, followed by fellow Hilltoppers Peggy Fischer (23:12), Siri Joliffe (22:32) and Aine Fannon (23:41). The Chargers did not field a complete team.
LI and Lamoille visit St. J (campus course) on Wednesday at 4.
FOOTBALL
ST. J 35, NORTH COUNTRY 34: In St. Johnsbury, St. J’s Quinn Murphy tossed four touchdown passes, two to Sam Begin, and Joseph Schlesinger batted away a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt to lift the Hilltoppers in a 7-on-7 back-and-forth thriller at Fairbanks Field.
SJA rallied from a 20-14 deficit in the second quarter to triumph in its season opener.
North Country quarterback Jack Young threw five TDs, including three to Jared Larivee (5, 1 and 4 yards). Wyatt Descheneau caught a 30-yard score and Kyle Martin added a 61-yard TD grab from Young.
St. J’s Fritz Hauser (2) and Geoffrey Hauver (13) snagged TD passes from Murphy while Colby Garey-Wright connected with Jaden Hayes for a 12-yard score in the third.
Hauver’s touchdown reception with 7:07 left in the game put St. J up 35-28. But North Country marched down the field and scored, a Young-to-Larivee 14-yard connection, to bring the Falcons to within 35-34.
On the game-winning two-point conversion try, Young lofted a ball to the front corner of the end zone where Schlesinger was able to knock it to the ground.
North Country (1-1) hosts Lyndon on Tuesday night at 6. St. J (1-0) hosts Spaulding on Saturday at 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 4, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Sophie Bell scored four goals, three on assists from Madison McLaren, and the Patriots (2-2) won their second straight.
Bell scored twice in each half. Annabelle Mullins (one save) and Morgan Presby (one save) combined for the shutout.
Profile is at Colebrook on Monday at 4.
LITTLETON 9, LISBON 0: In Littleton, Hannah Brown, Bre Lemay, Olivia Corrigan and Lauren McKee each scored twice to power the Crusaders.
Littleton has scored 31 goals during its 5-0 start. Anna Rocherford also tallied in the victory while Carrie Meunier had two assists and Nathaly Rossi and Josie Bryant each had one.
“Our first touches were much better today,” said LHS coach Clinton Brown. “Forward passing and diagonal passing worked much better in the second half.”
Littleton is at Lin-Wood and Lisbon (0-2) visits Groveton on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 1, LIN-WOOD 0, 2OT: In Lincoln, Gabe Jacobs buried a free kick from 40 yards out in the second overtime to lift the Patriots to their third straight win.
Profile hosts Colebrook on Monday at 4.
LITTLETON 5, LISBON 0: In Littleton, freshman Grady Hadlock scored his first two varsity goals as the Crusaders notched their third consecutive triumph.
Parker Paradice added a goal and an assist, Landon Bromley scored on a header and Cole Hadlock finished the scoring with a PK in the 78th minute for LHS.
“I thought again our defense played well today led by Bromley, Isaac Piette and Stephen Lucas,” Crusaders coach Luke Driscoll said. “Our passing was much better today, which created some good quality scoring opportunities and we were able to capitalize.”
Littleton (4-1) is at Lin-Wood and Lisbon (1-1) hosts Groveton on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BERLIN 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Berlin, the Mountaineers scored three times in the third en route to their fourth straight win.
Cienna Langlois and Becca Pouliot each tallied twice for Berlin (4-1), which knocked off the Spartans for the second time this season.
Jen Fowler had 10 saves for WMR, including a couple big stops in the fourth quarter. WM (1-2-1) is at Littleton on Monday at 4.
GOLF
St. J’s Nelson Eaton shot a 1-under 71 to finish runner-up to CVU’s Evan Forrest (70) in the Vermont Division I sectional at Neshobe. North Country’s Austin Giroux was fourth with a 75, helping the Falcons to sixth-place finish and a berth in the state tournament on Oct. 7. Eaton will advance to state as an individual.
In D-II at Woodstock, Colby Langtange shot a 9-over 79 to lead the Vikings to a fifth-place finish and a berth in the state tournament. Lake Region’s Fintan Letzelter shot a team-low 99 for the Rangers, who missed the team cut.
Vermont Sectionals
Division I boys, at Neshobe, Par 72
* - Advances to Oct. 7 state championship
Medalist: 70 - Evan Forrest, Champlain Valley
*Champlain Valley (296): Forrest 70, Alex Leonard 71, Kyle Rexford 76, Cam Saia 79.
*Rutland (330): William Latkin 79, Brady Kenosh 82, Dillon Moore 83, Jason Ryan 86.
*Burr and Burton (332): Dillon Callen 80, Caeden Herrington 80, Nick O’Donnell 86, Ben Ario 86.
*Essex (342): Charles Wiegand 82, Jackson Moore 84, Parker Martisus 85, Maxwell Foster 93.
*Spaulding (346): Garrett Cameron 80, Kieran McNamara 85, Jamison Mast 88, Brady Lamberti 93.
*North Country (360): Austin Giroux 75, Jordan Eastman 93, Bryce Gunn 96, Cameron Provost 96.
Also
St. Johnsbury (368): *Nelson Eaton 71, Ronald Tucker 97, Braeden Beck 98, Eli Rexford 102.
Division II boys, at Woodstock, Par 70
* - Advances to Oct. 7 state championship
Medalist: 72 - Harrison DiGangi, Stratton
*Stowe (351): Lincoln Sinclair 78, Chace Newhouse 78, Will Brochhausen 92, Bowman Graves 103.
*Hartford (359): Joseph Barwood 78, Jaden Poirier 89, Macin Gaudette 95, Ezra Mock 97.
*U-32 (361): Riley Richards 80, Sawyer Mislak 92, Neil Rochan 92, Owen Kellinton 97.
*Stratton (376): DiGangi 72, Brett Haber 100, Matthew Madden 102, Yuto Takai 102.
*Lyndon (383): Colby Langtange 79, Mason Sylvester 96, Owen Carr 103, Whit Steen 105.
*Harwood (391): Jacob Green 94, Jack Lansky 96, Liam Guyette 99, Parker Davey 102.
Also
Lake Region (432): Fintan Letzelter 99, Duncan Lovegrove 108, Caden Fortin 112, Joe Wilcox 113.
