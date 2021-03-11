Thursday’s H.S. Roundup: Vikings, Rangers Grab Wins In Regular-Season Finales

MORETOWN — James Sanborn had four 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points as Lyndon Institute held off host Harwood 40-36 in its regular-season finale on Thursday night.
The Vikings held the Highlanders to a single point in the second quarter, but Harwood clamped down after the break to hold the Vikings to four-third quarter points in storming back from a 26-11 halftime deficit.
Chevy Bandy added 13 to help the Vikings close with a 4-3 regular-season record, according to the VPA.
LI: Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Cam Berry 0-2-2, Evan Sanborn 2-0-4, Chevy Bandy 4-4-12, Aiden Bogie 1-2-4, James Sanborn 5-1-15. Totals: 13-FG 9-13-FT 40.
HU: Olney 0-1-1, Cassels 1-0-2, James 1-2-4, Bellows 1-0-3, Koliba 2-0-4, Hill 2-0-4, Simmons 6-0-12. Totals: 13-FG 3-4-FT 36.
LI 16 10 4 10 — 40
HU 10 1 15 10 — 36
3-Point FG: L 5 (J. Sanborn 4, Williams); Team Fouls: L 12, H 16.
LAKE REGION 43, U-32 39: In Orleans, Lake Region senior forward Mitchell Poirier (14) and junior guard Landyn Leach combined for 26 points in the regular-season finale for the Rangers, who according to the VPA finish with a 3-5 record in the shortened season.
Playoff brackets are expected to be issued by the VPA on Monday.
U-32: Hawkins 3-0-7, Engelhard 2-3-7, Kellington 4-0-8, McLane 4-0-9, McCoy 2-0-4, Richards 1-0-3, Comstock 0-1-1. Totals: 16-FG 4-10-FT 36.
LR: Landyn Leach 3-5-12, Carter Montgomery 1-0-2, Wyatt Gile 2-0-4, Aidan Poginy 1-0-2, Mitchell Poirier 6-2-14, David Piers 1-0-3, Connor Ullrich 2-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 7-11-FT 40.
U-32 11 7 11 10 — 39
LR 9 15 9 10 — 43
3-Point FG: U 3 (Hawkins, McLane, Richards); L 4 (Ullrich 2, Piers, Leach). Team Fouls: U 17, L 12. Fouled Out: U, Engelhard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.