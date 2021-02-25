ST. JOHNSBURY — Freshman Hayden Wilkins drilled five triples and finished with a game-high 22 points as the St. Johnsbury girls basketball team earned a 58-43 Metro win over South Burlington on Thursday at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
It was the Hilltoppers’ final regular-season home game and seniors Kylee LaPete and Polly Currier were celebrated before the contest. They played well in starting roles — Currier finishing with eight points and LaPete adding two.
The Hilltoppers were also sharp, overcoming South Burlington’s full-court pressure defense, then outscoring the visitors 29-17 in the middle two quarters.
St. J buried 11 3-pointers on the night, five different players hitting from distance.
Freshman Lily Garey-Wright (nine) and sophomore Maren Nitsche combined for 17 points in the victory.
“This team got after it in practice this week after a disappointing performance at BFA,” St. J coach Jade Huntington said. “Stepping up the pressure in practice and competing with one another helped make them a better team tonight. The energy from senior night was a positive energy lift as the team rallied around our seniors to get them their final win at home.
“Hayden excelled from the arc tonight, but more importantly, she handled the ball under pressure getting us into our offense. We narrowly missed having three other players in double figures showing how well they are sharing the ball and scoring by committee, which is a point of emphasis for our young team. I am proud of this group for their effort tonight battling and meeting some team goals.”
The Hilltoppers close the regular season with three road games, the first coming Tuesday at Champlain Valley.
SB (1-4): Heldman 0-2-2, Knudson 4-3-11, Hayes 5-1-13, Staley 2-3-8, Rozzi 0-2-2, Bouffard 1-0-2, Margulius 1-0-2, Smith 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 12-24-FT 43.
SJ (2-3): Kylee LaPete 1-0-2, Lily Garey-Wright 3-1-9, Kaia Anderson 1-1-3, Polly Currier 3-0-8, Kaylee Weaver 2-1-6, Maren Nitsche 3-0-8, Hayden Wilkins 7-3-22. Totals: 18-FG 11-16-FT 58.
SB 13 10 7 13 — 43
SJ 12 18 11 17 — 58
3-Point FG: SB 3 (Hayes 2, Staley); SJ 11 (Garey-Wright 2, Currier, Weaver, Nitsche, Wilkins 5). Team Fouls: SB 18, SJ 18. Fouled Out: SB, Hayes.
NORTH COUNTRY 60, MILTON 15: In Newport, Riann Fortin (15) and McKenna Marsh combined for 27 points as the Falcons stayed unbeaten at 4-0.
The Falcons lit out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead, then outscored the Milton 24-2 in the third.
NC hosts Division I St. Albans in a big game Tuesday at 6:30.
MILTON (0-4): Philbrook 2-0-4, Edwards 2-0-4, Olsaver 1-0-2, McElhery 2-1-5. Totals: 7-FG 1-5-FT 15.
NC (4-0): McKenna Marsh 5-1-12, Adrianna Chaput 2-0-6, Julia Baker 2-0-4, Emma Fortin 1-1-3, Hailey Pothier 4-0-8, Bailey Arkley 3-0-8, Riann Fortin 7-1-15, Cora Nadeau 2-0-4. Totals: 26-FG 5-9-FT 60.
MHS 2 7 2 4 — 15
NC 18 10 24 8 — 60
3-Point FG: N 3 (Marsh, Chaput 2). Team Fouls: M 14, N 14. Fouled Out: M, Wooten.
LYNDON 46, HARWOOD 33: At Harwood, Kadienne Whitcomb had 15 points, Brooke’lyn Robinson added 10 and Isabelle Priest hit key free throws in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings to a 3-2 record going into their next game Tuesday at home with Randolph.
“Great team effort tonight. We are on the cusp of being a solid team,” LI coach Eric Berry said after his team took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter and expanded on it from there.
LYNDON (3-2): Isabelle Priest 0-4-4, Kadienne Whitcomb 5-2-15, Hannah Demers 0-1-1, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 1-1-3, Delaney Noyes 2-1-5, Natalie Ely 2-0-5, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-1-10, Olivia Lewis 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 12-22-FT 46
HARWOOD (3-2): Parrish 0-1-1, Pavelin 5-0-15, Semprebon 1-1-3, Nelson 1-0-2, Proteau 4-1-10, McKay 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 3-9-FT 33.
LI 10 14 7 16 — 46
HU 6 6 9 12 — 33
3-Point FG: L 5 (Whitcomb 3, Ely, Robinson); H 3 (Pavelin 2, Proteau). Team Fouls: L 12, H 18. Fouled Out: H, Proteau.
DANVILLE 56, RICHFORD 26: In Richford, the Indians’ Rylie Cadieux celebrated her birthday with a game-high 13 points as Danville moved to a 4-1 record going into their next game Monday at home with Division III power Thetford (co-champs last year).
Colleen Flinn added 10, while Laci Sandvil, Ava Marshia and Allie Beliveau combined for 20 more.
“The girls played consistently on both ends of the floor,” SHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Our next few games will be a good test of where we stand. Our next three opponents all went to the Aud last year.”
DANVILLE (4-1): Lilli Klark 2-0-4, Allie Beliveau 2-2-6, Colleen Flinn 4-2-10, Laci Sandvil 2-3-8, Rylie Cadieux 4-4-13, Ava Marshia 2-1-6, Carlie Beliveau 1-2-4, Zoe Crocker 2-0-5. Totals: 19-FG 14-23-FT 56.
RICHFORD (1-2): Chagnon 1-0-2, Hatch 1-0-2, E. Fadden 1-1-3, A. Fadden 3-0-7, Derby 6-0-12. Totals: 12-FG 1-6-FT 26.
DHS 14 14 13 15 — 56
RHS 4 9 6 7 — 26
3-Point FG: D 4 (Sandvil, Cadieux, Marshia, Crocker). T 1 (A. Fadden). Team Fouls: D 12, R 17.
BFA-FAIRFAX 52, HAZEN 48: In Fairfax, Madison Murphy had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Bullets fought off the Wildcats.
Alexis Christensen had a game-high 18 points for Hazen, including six 3-pointers. The Cats trailed 27-19 at halftime.
HU hosts Vergennes on Tuesday at 6.
WOODSVILLE 60, LIN-WOOD 21: In Woodsville, Olivia Sarkis turned in 16 points, one of 10 Engineer players in the scoring column, as Woodsville concluded the regular season undefeated.
Because of the random playoff draw, the Engineers begin their quest for a first title on Tuesday in a playin game at Concord Christian.
LIN-WOOD (3-7): Salz 2-0-4, Drapeau 2-2-7, Clermont 2-0-4, LeBlanc 1-0-2, Fitzgerald 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 2-5-FT 21.
WOODSVILLE (10-0): Nye Adamkowski 0-1-1, Maddie Roy 1-0-2, Emily Prest 5-3-14, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-2, Graci Kaiser 2-0-5, Olivia Sarkis 7-2-16, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-8, Leah Krull 1-0-2, Emily Farr 2-2-6, Kaylynn Reagan 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 8-13-FT 60.
LW 2 6 8 5 — 21
WHS 10 12 12 18 — 60
3-Point FG: L 1 (Drapeau); W 5 (Kingsbury 2, Prest 2, Kaiser). Team Fouls: L 8, W 7.
COLEBROOK 57, WHITE MOUNTAINS 16: In Colebrook, Sage Smith had another monster performance, collecting 30 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds to fuel the Mohawks to a win in their regular-season finale.
It was Smith’s second 30-point game this year.
Ariana Lord finished with 11 points, Samantha Howe had nine points and nine boards, Sierra Riff added five steals and Emma McKeage contributed six steals and five assists in the win.
Ava Simpson led the Spartans with five points.
White Mountains will visit Berlin in a Division III tournament playin on Tuesday at 7. Colebrook hosts Pittsburg-Canaan in a D-IV playin, also Tuesday at 7.
WM (6-8): Ava Simpson 2-0-5, Lily Kenison 1-0-3, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-2, Morgan Doolan 1-0-2, Alyssa Fryman 2-0-4. Totals: 7-FG 0-0-FT 16.
CA (13-2): Sage Smith 13-3-30, Samantha Howe 4-0-9, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 0-1-1, Shyanna Fuller 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 5-0-11. Totals: 25-FG 4-6-FT 57.
WM 4 3 7 2 — 16
CA 12 15 20 10 — 57
3-Point FG: W 2 (Simpson, Kenison); C 3 (Smith, Howe, Lord). Team Fouls: W 8, C 7.
LITTLETON 47, BERLIN 23: Held to four points in the second quarter in Berlin, the visiting Crusaders returned the favor allowing just two points in the fourth to finish fast and take an 8-2 record into next week’s D-IV tournament.
Seniors Olivia Corrigan and Hannah Brown were sharp in their regular-season finale with 14 and 12 points.
LITTLETON (8-2): Hannah Brown 5-1-12, Olivia Corrigan 6-0-14, Nicoria Johnson 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 2-0-4, Lauren McKee 3-0-8, Jamielee Lamarre 2-0-4, Maddy Carbonneau 1-1-3. Totals: 20-FG 2-8-FT 47.
BERLIN (5-5): Peare 2-0-5, Bourbeau 2-3-7, McCormick 1-0-2, Woodward 2-1-5, Cusson 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 4-8-FT 23.
LHS 17 4 12 14 — 47
BHS 8 10 11 2 — 23
3-Point FG: L 5 (McKee 2, Corrigan 2, Brown); B 1 (Peare). Team Fouls: L 10, B 8.
BOYS HOOPS
GROVETON 60, LISBON 39: In Groveton, Matt St. Cyr and Julian Kenison combined for half the Eagles points to offset a game-high 22 by Panther senior Will Lopus in his final regular-season game.
Chris Corliss (15 rebounds) dominated the boards for the Eagles and teammate Julian Kenison finished with 13 points, six assists and five steals.
Groveton finishes its schedule with a Friday home game with Pittsburg-Canaan.
LISBON (1-9): Will Lopus 8-3-22, Dylan Colby 2-0-4, Nate Superchi 3-0-6, Travis Peters 2-0-4, Judd 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 3-5-FT 39.
GROVETON (7-4): Colby Stinson 1-0-3, Kaden Cloutier 2-0-6, Aiden Whiting 2-0-4, Ben Wheelock 0-1-1, Matt St. Cyr 7-0-17, Luke Shannon 1-0-2, Julian Kenison 6-1-13, Brandon Laundry 3-0-6, Chris Corliss 4-0-8. Totals: 26-FG 2-5-FT 60.
LRS 10 5 4 20 — 39
GHS 13 16 21 10 — 60
3-Point FG: L 4 (Lopus 3, Judd). G 6 (St. Cyr 3, Cloutier 2, Stinson). Team Fouls: L 6, G 6.
ALPINE SKIING
HILLTOPPERS ON TOP: They skied the hill like they owned it Thursday as St. J placed four racers in the top 10 of the Champlain Valley Union (CVU) Winter Break Slalom at Cochran’s Ski Area.
The Hilltoppers’ Tommy Zschau bombed to a winning time of 1:22.14, ahead of teammate and runner-up Cody Van Dine (1:24.19). At 39.68 seconds, Zschau posted the only sub-40-second run of the day, and teammates Wyatt Knaus (sixth, 1:25.93) and Forster Goodrich (eighth, 1:26.81) also were speedsters among the 33 in the field.
Olivia Zubarik and CVU were convincing winners in the girls race, Zubarik (1:23.28) taking second overall behind Zschau.
SJA’s Keating Maurer (seventh, 1:33.07) was top 10 among the 46 girls finishers, while teammate Maggie Anderson was 11th in 1:35.33, and Lake Region/LI independent Annika Socia, 12th in 1:37.03.
Boys Team Scores: SJA 17, CVU 27, Rice 64, SB 67, Colch 83, Lamoille 84, MMU 85, Essex 108, BHS 118
Girls Team Scores: CVU 12, MMU 59, Harw 59, SJA 67, Rice 83, SC 89, BHS 140.
NORDIC SKIING
HARWOOD/STOWE CLASSIC: Host Craftsbury charged to a first-place tie with U-32 in Wednesday’s Harwood/Stowe Classic boys skate race.
With conditions favoring teams with an early start, the U-32 girls raided the 5K course for first place. St. J Academy had a cluster of midrange finishers, including top Hilltopper Aine Fannon (25th place among 46 skiers, 18 minutes 38 seconds), pacing a group of seven teammates who finished between 29th and 42nd place.
St. J’s Luke Chadderdon (26th, 16:01) had a similar finish pacing the five Hilltoppers in the boys race (field of 50).
Boys: Craftsbury 18, U-32 18, Harwood 66, Lamoille 80, Missisquoi 83, SJA 125
Girls: U-32 24, Harwood 41, Missisquoi 48, Lamoille 80, Peoples 81, SJA 103
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.