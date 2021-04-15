Thursday’s Local Scores (April 15) And Friday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Baseball
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4
Softball
Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4
Girls Tennis
Profile at Berlin, 4
White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. to April 21
Boys Tennis
Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. to April 21
College Baseball
Husson 11, Lyndon 0
——
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Baseball
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Softball
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Groveton at Woodsville, 4
