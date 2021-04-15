Thursday’s Local Scores (April 15) And Friday’s Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Baseball

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Softball

Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at Berlin, 4

White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. to April 21

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. to April 21

College Baseball

Husson 11, Lyndon 0

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Baseball

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Softball

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Groveton at Woodsville, 4

