Thursday’s Local Scores (Feb. 18)

Danville's Jacob Baesemann chats with head coach Jason Brigham during Danville's 59-47 win over Northfield in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Alpine Skiing

N.H. Meet of Champions at Cannon (Mittersill), 9:30

Girls Hoops

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

St. J at Essex, 7

Peoples at Danville, 7:30

White Mountains 46, Profile 28

Hazen at North Country, 6

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Gorham at Littleton, 6

Boys Hoops

Profile at White Mountains, 5

Littleton at Gorham, 6

Libson at Lin-Wood, 5:30

