Thursday’s Local Scores (Feb. 18)

THURSDAY, FEB. 18
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Meet of Champions at Cannon (Mittersill), 9:30
Girls Hoops
Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30
St. J at Essex, 7
Peoples at Danville, 7:30
White Mountains 46, Profile 28
Hazen at North Country, 6
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Gorham at Littleton, 6
Boys Hoops
Profile at White Mountains, 5
Littleton at Gorham, 6
Libson at Lin-Wood, 5:30
