Thursday’s Local Scores (Feb. 25)

St. J’s Gehrig Beck celebrates a third period goal during a 6-4 loss to Lyndon Instorute at the B.O.R. Arena in Barre on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Boys Hoops

Groveton 60, Lisbon 39

White Mountains 73, Colebrook 69, 2OT

Woodsville 65, Lin-Wood 23

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 46, Harwood 33

St. J 58, South Burlington 43

BFA-Fairfax 52, Hazen 48

Danville 56, Richford 26

North Country 60, Milton 15

Lake Region 75, Montpelier 44

Littleton 47, Berlin 23

Colebrook 57, White Mountains 16

Lisbon 40, Gorham 22

Woodsville 60, Lin-Wood 21

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon 94, New England College 90

