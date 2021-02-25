Thursday’s Local Scores (Feb. 25)

THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Boys Hoops
Groveton 60, Lisbon 39
White Mountains 73, Colebrook 69, 2OT
Woodsville 65, Lin-Wood 23
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 46, Harwood 33
St. J 58, South Burlington 43
BFA-Fairfax 52, Hazen 48
Danville 56, Richford 26
North Country 60, Milton 15
Lake Region 75, Montpelier 44
Littleton 47, Berlin 23
Colebrook 57, White Mountains 16
Lisbon 40, Gorham 22
Woodsville 60, Lin-Wood 21
Alpine Skiing
Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon 94, New England College 90
