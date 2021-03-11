Thursday’s Local Scores (March 11)

Colebrook's Sage Smith, right, shares a laugh with Sierra Riff, left, and Ariana Lord after the defending champion Mohawks topped Woodsville 53-36 in the Division IV semifinals at Plymouth Regional High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Smith scored 32 in the victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

At Plymouth Regional High School

Colebrook 53, Woodsville 36

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Lyndon 40, Harwood 36

Lake Region 43, U-32 39

