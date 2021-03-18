Thursday’s Local Scores (March 18) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

No. 5 Lyndon tops No. 12 Mt. Abraham 53-39 in a Division II first-round playoff contest at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Vikings advance to face No. 4 Spaulding on Friday night. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

No games scheduled

——

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II First Round

No. 16 Woodstock (1-7) at No. 1 North Country (7-0), 6

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon (5-3) at No. 4 Spaulding (5-5), 6

——

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 7 Enosburg (5-4) at No. 2 Hazen (8-2), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain (3-2) at No. 1 Danville (8-0), noon

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 10 Burr and Burton (4-5) at No. 2 North Country (7-2), 2

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 8 Otter Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Rivendell (6-3) at No. 4 Danville (7-2), 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.