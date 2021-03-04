Thursday’s Local Scores (March 4)

Undefeated Littleton tops visiting Colebrook 69-57 in a Division IV tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

VT. ALPINE SKIING

NVAC District slalom at Burke, 10

N.H. NORDIC SKIING

Division II State Championships at Great Glen, 10

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 First Round

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 2 Winnisquam, 7

D-IV Region 3 First Round

No. 5 Woodsville at No. 1 Moultonborough, 7

No. 3 Lisbon at No. 2 Franklin, 7

D-IV Region 4 First Round

No. 4 Colebrook 40, No. 1 Groveton 32

No. 2 Littleton 50, No. 3 Gorham 11

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Johnson, 6

