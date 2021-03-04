Thursday’s Local Scores (March 4)

THURSDAY, MARCH 4
VT. ALPINE SKIING
NVAC District slalom at Burke, 10
N.H. NORDIC SKIING
Division II State Championships at Great Glen, 10
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 First Round
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 2 Winnisquam, 7
D-IV Region 3 First Round
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 1 Moultonborough, 7
No. 3 Lisbon at No. 2 Franklin, 7
D-IV Region 4 First Round
No. 4 Colebrook 40, No. 1 Groveton 32
No. 2 Littleton 50, No. 3 Gorham 11
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Danville at Blue Mountain, 7
North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Johnson, 6
