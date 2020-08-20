Thursday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 8, Central 7
Clyde Whittemore 7, CVNLL 6
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
CVNLL 6, Central 5
St. J 13, Lyndon 0 (5)
——
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Lyndon 13, CVNLL 9
——
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 5 Central vs. No. 4 Clyde Whittemore at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Semifinals
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Central-Clyde Whittemore winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.
No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: CVNLL-Lyndon winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: Semifinal winners at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.