Thursday’s scores and upcoming playoff schedule

St. J all-star Landon Mosher is introduced prior to a Little League 8-10 District 4 pool play contest against Lyndon at Legion Field on Wednesday, Aug. 19. 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Lyndon 8, Central 7

Clyde Whittemore 7, CVNLL 6

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

CVNLL 6, Central 5

St. J 13, Lyndon 0 (5)

——

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Lyndon 13, CVNLL 9

——

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 5 Central vs. No. 4 Clyde Whittemore at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

CVNLL vs. Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Semifinals: No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

Semifinals

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 CVNLL at No. 2 Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Central-Clyde Whittemore winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at St. J, 11 a.m.

No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed at St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: CVNLL-Lyndon winner vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: Semifinal winners at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

