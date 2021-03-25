THURSDAY, MARCH 25

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 1 North Country 63, No. 5 Fair Haven 60

——

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

No. 4 Danville (9-2) vs. No. 2 Proctor (10-1), canceled (Danville forfeits due to COVID-19 issues)

D-II Championship

No. 2 North Country (9-2) vs. No. 1 Fair Haven (11-0), 2 p.m.

D-III Championship

No. 3 Vergennes (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Region (11-0), 5 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Championship

No. 2 Montpelier (10-0) vs. No. 1 North Country (10-0), 2 p.m.

