Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers and Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Littleton 1, Profile 0
Lisbon 3, Lin-Wood 2, OT
Pittsburg-Canaan 1, Groveton 0
Berlin 2, Colebrook 1
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 2
St. J 2, Harwood 1, OT
Girls Soccer
Littleton 6, Profile 0
Colebrook 1, Berlin 0
Lisbon 4, Lin-Wood 2
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 1
Northfield/Williamstown 4, Lake Region 1
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Field Hockey
St. J 1, Harwood 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, Burlington 2
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Montpelier 0 (25-14, 25-17, 27-15)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Corrigan had two goals and two assists to lead undefeated Littleton to a 6-0 rout of Profile.
Gardner Auchincloss scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as St. J stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win at Harwood.
Will Lopus tallied twice, including the game-winner on a feed from Austin Fisher in overtime, as Lisbon knocked off Lin-Wood 3-2.
Taylor Farnsworth scored on a dish from Anona Hening and St. J field hockey beat Harwood 1-0 to up its record to 4-0.
Parker Paradice scored on an assist from Landon Bromley in the 27th minute as Littleton edged Profile 1-0.
——
FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Lyndon at North Country, 4
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 4
Randolph at Lake Region, 4
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4
Girls Soccer
Oxbow at Hazen, 4
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4:30
Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 4:30
Football
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7
St. J at North Country, 7
Field Hockey
Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30
North Country at Montpelier, 6
