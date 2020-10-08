Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers and Friday’s Schedule

Littleton's Carrie Meunier, left, hugs, Olivia Corrigan after Meunier's first-half goal as Profile's Sophie Bell (5) and Taylor Weir react during the undefeated Crusaders' 6-0 win at Norton Pike Field on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Corrigan added two goals and two assists in the victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Littleton 1, Profile 0

Lisbon 3, Lin-Wood 2, OT

Pittsburg-Canaan 1, Groveton 0

Berlin 2, Colebrook 1

Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 2

St. J 2, Harwood 1, OT

Girls Soccer

Littleton 6, Profile 0

Colebrook 1, Berlin 0

Lisbon 4, Lin-Wood 2

Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 1

Northfield/Williamstown 4, Lake Region 1

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4

Field Hockey

St. J 1, Harwood 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon 3, Burlington 2

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Montpelier 0 (25-14, 25-17, 27-15)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Olivia Corrigan had two goals and two assists to lead undefeated Littleton to a 6-0 rout of Profile.

Gardner Auchincloss scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as St. J stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win at Harwood.

Will Lopus tallied twice, including the game-winner on a feed from Austin Fisher in overtime, as Lisbon knocked off Lin-Wood 3-2.

Taylor Farnsworth scored on a dish from Anona Hening and St. J field hockey beat Harwood 1-0 to up its record to 4-0.

Parker Paradice scored on an assist from Landon Bromley in the 27th minute as Littleton edged Profile 1-0.

——

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Lyndon at North Country, 4

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 4

Randolph at Lake Region, 4

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4

Girls Soccer

Oxbow at Hazen, 4

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4:30

Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 4:30

Football

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7

St. J at North Country, 7

Field Hockey

Berlin at White Mountains, 3:30

North Country at Montpelier, 6

