Thursday’s scores/top performers and Friday’s schedule

THURSDAY
Golf
Litteton 50, Woodsville 30 (at Maplewood)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Senior Spenser Stevens had an eagle and three birdies on the front nine at Maplewood Golf Course, earning medalist honors and leading Littleton to a dual-match win over Woodsville.
——
FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 3
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
White Mountains at Gorham, 4
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 4:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Gorham at White Mountains, 4
