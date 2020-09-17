Thursday’s scores/top performers and Friday’s schedule

Woodsville's Mackenzie Kingsbury floats her approach shot toward the green on the par-5 first hole during a dual match against Littleton at Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Kingsbury knocked it on the green then hit the putt for a birdie. She finished with a score of 8 (Stableford scoring system). Littleton outscored Woodsville, 50-30 for the team victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY

Golf

Litteton 50, Woodsville 30 (at Maplewood)

TOP PERFORMERS

Senior Spenser Stevens had an eagle and three birdies on the front nine at Maplewood Golf Course, earning medalist honors and leading Littleton to a dual-match win over Woodsville.

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Profile, 3

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

White Mountains at Gorham, 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Profile, 4:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Gorham at White Mountains, 4

