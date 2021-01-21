Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Littleton coach Trevor Howard looks on during Littleton's 53-37 victory over rival White Mountains a New Hampshire high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Boys Hoops

Littleton 63, Gorham 45

White Mountains 55, Lisbon 36

Girls Hoops

Littleton 42, Gorham 24

Lisbon 33, White Mountains 30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sara Brown tallied 16 points as Lisbon knocked off White Mountains 33-30.

Landon Bromley splashed five 3s and had 17 points, Josh Finkle added 15 points and seven boards and Parker Paradice collected 14 points, nine assists and five steals in Littleton’s 63-45 win over Gorham.

Hannah Brown (14 points) and Olivia Corrigan (10) hit double figures as Littleton toppled Gorham 42-24.

Brody LaBounty canned five 3s and scored 27 points as White Mountains rolled past Lisbon 55-36.

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Boys Hoops

Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Profile, 5

Girls Hoops

Groveton at Colebrook, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Profile, 3:30

Nordic Skiing

Plymouth, Kennett at WMR, 3

Alpine Skiing

WMR at Bretton Woods, 9

