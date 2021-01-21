Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY, JAN. 21
Boys Hoops
Littleton 63, Gorham 45
White Mountains 55, Lisbon 36
Girls Hoops
Littleton 42, Gorham 24
Lisbon 33, White Mountains 30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sara Brown tallied 16 points as Lisbon knocked off White Mountains 33-30.
Landon Bromley splashed five 3s and had 17 points, Josh Finkle added 15 points and seven boards and Parker Paradice collected 14 points, nine assists and five steals in Littleton’s 63-45 win over Gorham.
Hannah Brown (14 points) and Olivia Corrigan (10) hit double figures as Littleton toppled Gorham 42-24.
Brody LaBounty canned five 3s and scored 27 points as White Mountains rolled past Lisbon 55-36.
——
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Boys Hoops
Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Profile, 5
Girls Hoops
Groveton at Colebrook, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Profile, 3:30
Nordic Skiing
Plymouth, Kennett at WMR, 3
Alpine Skiing
WMR at Bretton Woods, 9
