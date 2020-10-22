THURSDAY
Field Hockey
Vt. D-III Quarterfinal
No. 3 Lyndon 2, No. 6 Harwood 0
Boys Soccer
Colebrook 3, Littleton 2
Woodsville 2, Lisbon 1
Profile 4, Lin-Wood 3
St. J 2, Montpelier 1, OT
Gorham at Groveton, 3
Girls Soccer
Littleton 3, Colebrook 0
Woodsville 13, Lisbon 1
Profile 7, Lin-Wood 0
Gorham at Groveton, 4:30
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, Rice 2
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Corrigan scored a hat trick in undefeated Littleton’s 3-0 win over Colebrook, following up a four-goal performance in a win over Woodsville on Tuesday.
Delaney Raymond and Jamie Fenoff buried goals to lead third-seeded Lyndon to a 2-0 win over No. 6 Harwood in the Division III field hockey quarterfinals.
Gardner Auchincloss buried a 20-yard wonderstrike late in game and Liam Laidlaw won it with an overtime PK to lift St. J to a 2-1 victory over Montpelier.
Keenan Hurlbert scored two first-half goals as Colebrook ended Littleton’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory.
Olivia Sarkis (five) and Leah Krull combined for nine goals in Woodsville’s 13-1 win at Lisbon.
——
FRIDAY
Field Hockey
N.H. D-III First Round
Region Four
No. 3 White Mountains at No. 2 Berlin, 3:30
No. 4 Newfound at No. 1 Littleton, 3
Vt. D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Woodstock (4-2-1), 3:30
Girls Volleyball
Harwood at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Montpelier, 4:30
Boys Soccer
Thetford at Lyndon, 4
White Mountains at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3:30
Danville at Enosburg, 4
Harwood at Lake Region, 4
Girls Soccer
Hazen at Danville, 4
White Mountains at Pittsburg-Canaan, 2
Randolph at North Country, 4
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4
Football
Oxbow at North Country, 7
Cross Country
Lake Region at North Country, 4
