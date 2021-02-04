Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Defending champion Colebrook takes down host Littleton 54-34 in the Mohawks' season opener on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. CA's Sage Smith scored 26 to lead all scorers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

No games scheduled

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Groveton at Colebrook, 6:30

Profile at Woodsville, 5:30

Girls Hoops

Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30

Colebrook at Groveton, 5

Lisbon at Littleton, 4:30

Profile at Woodsville, 4

Nordic Skiing

St. J, Lyndon at Kingdom Trails (Freestyle), 2

