Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Boys Hoops
Woodsville 84, Colebrook 48
Girls Hoops
Berlin at Colebrook, ppd. to Jan. 20
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Elijah Flocke poured in 23 points and Cam Burt added 21 as Woodsville motored past visiting Colebrook 84-48 in both teams’ season opener.
——
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Littleton, 6
Girls Hoops
Littleton at White Mountains, 6
Alpine Skiing
White Mountains at Wildcat, canceled
Nordic Skiing
White Mountains at Plymouth, 2:30
