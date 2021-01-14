Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Woodsville's Cam Davidson rips down an offensive board against Colebrook's Maddox Godzyk (23) and Marik Boire during the Engineers' 84-48 rout in a New Hampshire Division IV clash on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. It was the season opener for both teams. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Boys Hoops

Woodsville 84, Colebrook 48

Girls Hoops

Berlin at Colebrook, ppd. to Jan. 20

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Elijah Flocke poured in 23 points and Cam Burt added 21 as Woodsville motored past visiting Colebrook 84-48 in both teams’ season opener.

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Littleton, 6

Girls Hoops

Littleton at White Mountains, 6

Alpine Skiing

White Mountains at Wildcat, canceled

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Plymouth, 2:30

