Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers and Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Littleton 5, Lisbon 0
Profile 1, Lin-Wood 0, 2OT
Girls Soccer
Littleton 9, Lisbon 0
Profile 4, Lin-Wood 0
Football
St. J 35, North Country 34
Field Hockey
Berlin 4, White Mountains 0
Cross Country
At Rankin Property
Boys: St. J 21, Craftsbury 35
Winner: Evan Thornton-Sherman, 16:34
Girls: St. J 15, Craftsbury N/A
Winner: Merrick Hemond, 21:22
Boys Golf
Vermont Sectionals
Division I boys, at Neshobe, Par 72
* - Advances to Oct. 7 state championship
Medalist: 70 - Evan Forrest, Champlain Valley
*Champlain Valley (296): Forrest 70, Alex Leonard 71, Kyle Rexford 76, Cam Saia 79.
*Rutland (330): William Latkin 79, Brady Kenosh 82, Dillon Moore 83, Jason Ryan 86.
*Burr and Burton (332): Dillon Callen 80, Caeden Herrington 80, Nick O’Donnell 86, Ben Ario 86.
*Essex (342): Charles Wiegand 82, Jackson Moore 84, Parker Martisus 85, Maxwell Foster 93.
*Spaulding (346): Garrett Cameron 80, Kieran McNamara 85, Jamison Mast 88, Brady Lamberti 93.
*North Country (360): Austin Giroux 75, Jordan Eastman 93, Bryce Gunn 96, Cameron Provost 96.
Also
St. Johnsbury (368): *Nelson Eaton 71, Ronald Tucker 97, Braeden Beck 98, Eli Rexford 102.
Division II boys, at Woodstock, Par 70
* - Advances to Oct. 7 state championship
Medalist: 72 - Harrison DiGangi, Stratton
*Stowe (351): Lincoln Sinclair 78, Chace Newhouse 78, Will Brochhausen 92, Bowman Graves 103.
*Hartford (359): Joseph Barwood 78, Jaden Poirier 89, Macin Gaudette 95, Ezra Mock 97.
*U-32 (361): Riley Richards 80, Sawyer Mislak 92, Neil Rochan 92, Owen Kellinton 97.
*Stratton (376): DiGangi 72, Brett Haber 100, Matthew Madden 102, Yuto Takai 102.
*Lyndon (383): Colby Langtange 79, Mason Sylvester 96, Owen Carr 103, Whit Steen 105.
*Harwood (391): Jacob Green 94, Jack Lansky 96, Liam Guyette 99, Parker Davey 102.
Also
Lake Region (432): Fintan Letzelter 99, Duncan Lovegrove 108, Caden Fortin 112, Joe Wilcox 113.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Hannah Brown, Bre Lemay, Olivia Corrigan and Lauren McKee each scored two to lead Littleton’s 9-0 rout of Lisbon.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and Merrick Hemond blitzed the Rankin Property course to win their respective races in a dual meet with Craftsbury.
Sophie Bell scored four goals, three on assists from Madison McLaren, and Profile toppled Lin-Wood 4-0.
Gabe Jacobs buried a free kick from 40 yards out in the second overtime to lift Profile to a 1-0 win over Lin-Wood.
St. J’s Quinn Murphy tossed four touchdown passes, two to Sam Begin, and Joseph Schlesinger batted away a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt as the Hilltoppers held off North Country 35-34.
Freshman Grady Hadlock scored his first two varsity goals as Littleton topped Lisbon for its third consecutive triumph.
St. J’s Nelson Eaton shot a 1-under 71 to finish runner-up to CVU’s Evan Forrest (70) in the Vermont Division I sectional at Neshobe. North Country’s Austin Giroux was fourth (75).
——
FRIDAY
Girls Soccer
Harwood at Lyndon, 4
Football
Lyndon at U-32, 7
Field Hockey
U-32 at Lyndon, 4
Boys Golf
Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Blackmount, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.