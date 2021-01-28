Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Colebrook assistant coach Katie Parker looks on during defending champion Colebrook's 54-34 win in Littleton on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Boys Hoops

Colebrook 88, Profile 40

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 55, Gorham 35

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI, Craftsbury, Montpelier at Craftsbury (Freestyle), 3

Alpine Skiing

Slalom At Kanc (Lincoln)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sage Smith collected 20 points and four steals, Sam Howe tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and seventh-grader Haley Rossitto scored her first varsity points in undefeated Colebrook’s 55-35 win over Gorham.

Kolten Dowse hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and teammate Carson Rancourt splashed five triples and tallied 20 points as Colebrook ran past Profile 88-40.

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Boys Hoops

Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 5:30

Groveton at White Mountains, 6:30

Littleton at Woodsville, canceled

Girls Hoops

Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4

White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30

Woodsville at Littleton, canceled

