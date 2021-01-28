Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Boys Hoops
Colebrook 88, Profile 40
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 55, Gorham 35
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI, Craftsbury, Montpelier at Craftsbury (Freestyle), 3
Alpine Skiing
Slalom At Kanc (Lincoln)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sage Smith collected 20 points and four steals, Sam Howe tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and seventh-grader Haley Rossitto scored her first varsity points in undefeated Colebrook’s 55-35 win over Gorham.
Kolten Dowse hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and teammate Carson Rancourt splashed five triples and tallied 20 points as Colebrook ran past Profile 88-40.
——
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Boys Hoops
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 5:30
Groveton at White Mountains, 6:30
Littleton at Woodsville, canceled
Girls Hoops
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30
Woodsville at Littleton, canceled
