Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Littleton's Spenser Stevens watches his tees shot on the par-4 fourth hole during a dual match against Woodsville at Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Stevens had three birdies and an eagle on the front nine to shoot a 32 (Stableford scoring System), equivalent to a 4-under 32, to earn the win. As a team, Littleton outscored Woodsville, 50-30. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship

At Kingswood Country Club

Mascenic 381, Littleton 418, Woodsville 436

Field Hockey

Littleton 0, WMR 0, OT

Missisquoi 6, North Country 0

Boys Soccer

North Country 1, U-32 0

Boys Volleyball

Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 1

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Enosburg 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12)

Football

St. J 34, Oxbow 7

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Ian Applegate scored on a header off a Corbin Brueck corner kick as North Country secured a 1-0 win at U-32.

Littleton’s Spenser Stevens carded an opening-round 5-over 77 and is three strokes back of the leader heading into next week’s final round at the N.H. Division IV state golf tournament.

——

FRIDAY

Football

St. J at Spaulding, 5

North Country at U-32, 7

Boys Soccer

WMR at Littleton, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30

Randolph at Lyndon, 4

Groveton at Profile, 4:30

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton at WMR, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

Randolph at Lyndon, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 3

Groveton at Profile, 3

Winooski at Hazen, 4

Stowe at Lake Region, 4

Randolph at Lyndon, 4

Danville at Missisquoi, 4

Harwood at North Country, 4

Field Hockey

Stowe at North Country, 4

Girls Volleyball

Randolph at St. J, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.