Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship
At Kingswood Country Club
Mascenic 381, Littleton 418, Woodsville 436
Field Hockey
Littleton 0, WMR 0, OT
Missisquoi 6, North Country 0
Boys Soccer
North Country 1, U-32 0
Boys Volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 1
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Enosburg 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12)
Football
St. J 34, Oxbow 7
TOP PERFORMERS
Ian Applegate scored on a header off a Corbin Brueck corner kick as North Country secured a 1-0 win at U-32.
Littleton’s Spenser Stevens carded an opening-round 5-over 77 and is three strokes back of the leader heading into next week’s final round at the N.H. Division IV state golf tournament.
FRIDAY
Football
St. J at Spaulding, 5
North Country at U-32, 7
Boys Soccer
WMR at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30
Randolph at Lyndon, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4:30
Lisbon at Colebrook, 4
Girls Soccer
Littleton at WMR, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
Randolph at Lyndon, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 3
Groveton at Profile, 3
Winooski at Hazen, 4
Stowe at Lake Region, 4
Danville at Missisquoi, 4
Harwood at North Country, 4
Field Hockey
Stowe at North Country, 4
Girls Volleyball
Randolph at St. J, 4
