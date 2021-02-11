Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

Colebrook's Samantha Howe. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Boys Hoops

Colebrook 59, Lisbon 47

Gorham at Woodsville, canceled

Girls Hoops

Colebrook 51, Lisbon 34

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon 92, Johnson 85

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Carson Rancourt (18) and Kolten Dowse combined for 32 points to lead Colebrook to a 59-47 win at Lisbon.

Sam Howe finished with a double-double (20 points and 16 rebounds), Sage Smith had 19 points, four assists and four steals and Ariana Lord collected eight points and 10 boards in unbeaten Colebrook’s 51-34 victory over Lisbon.

Peyton Olsen dropped a game-high 25 points as Lyndon topped Johnson 92-85 in a men’s hoops season opener.

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Girls Hoops

Spaulding at St. J, 6:30

Lyndon at Montpelier, 7

Williamstown at Lake Region, 7

Northfield at Danville, 7:30

Boys Hoops

Northfield at Hazen, 7

Oxbow at Lyndon, 6:30

Danville at Winooski, canceled

Kennett at White Mountains, 6

Alpine Skiing

St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s (slalom), 9:45

