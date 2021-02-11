Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Boys Hoops
Colebrook 59, Lisbon 47
Gorham at Woodsville, canceled
Girls Hoops
Colebrook 51, Lisbon 34
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon 92, Johnson 85
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Carson Rancourt (18) and Kolten Dowse combined for 32 points to lead Colebrook to a 59-47 win at Lisbon.
Sam Howe finished with a double-double (20 points and 16 rebounds), Sage Smith had 19 points, four assists and four steals and Ariana Lord collected eight points and 10 boards in unbeaten Colebrook’s 51-34 victory over Lisbon.
Peyton Olsen dropped a game-high 25 points as Lyndon topped Johnson 92-85 in a men’s hoops season opener.
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Girls Hoops
Spaulding at St. J, 6:30
Lyndon at Montpelier, 7
Williamstown at Lake Region, 7
Northfield at Danville, 7:30
Boys Hoops
Northfield at Hazen, 7
Oxbow at Lyndon, 6:30
Danville at Winooski, canceled
Kennett at White Mountains, 6
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s (slalom), 9:45
