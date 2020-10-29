Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Woodsville's Olivia Sarkis celebrates with teammate Leah Krull (5) after the Engineers' 7-1 win over Profile in a Division IV first-round girls soccer match on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Sarkis, a senior, scored twice as she earned her 100th and 101st career point. The Engineers advance to face Moultonborough in Sunday's D-IV quarterfinals. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Littleton 6, Gorham 0

Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to Thursday at 3:30

Region III

Woodsville 7, Profile 1

Moultonborough 3, Lin-Wood 1

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Olivia Sarkis scored twice to notch career point 100 and 101 in Woodsville’s 7-1 victory over Profile in the Division IV first round.

Entering game with 98 points, Olivia Corrigan had two goals and an assist to crack the 100-point milestone in Littleton’s 6-0 road win at Gorham in the first round of the Division IV tournament.

——

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 3 Spaulding at No. 2 North Country, 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 South Burlington (5-5-1) at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Colebrook at Groveton, 3:30

——

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10

N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), 11

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), noon

No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Colebrook at Littleton, 2

Region III

Lin-Wood at Profile, noon

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Littleton at Groveton-Colebrook winner, time TBD

Region III

Woodsville at Moultonborough, time TBD

