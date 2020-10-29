Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

THURSDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Littleton 6, Gorham 0
Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. to Thursday at 3:30
Region III
Woodsville 7, Profile 1
Moultonborough 3, Lin-Wood 1
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. J at Mid-Vermont, 4
TOP PERFORMERS
Olivia Sarkis scored twice to notch career point 100 and 101 in Woodsville’s 7-1 victory over Profile in the Division IV first round.
Entering game with 98 points, Olivia Corrigan had two goals and an assist to crack the 100-point milestone in Littleton’s 6-0 road win at Gorham in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 3 Spaulding at No. 2 North Country, 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 South Burlington (5-5-1) at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 15 Lake Region (1-7-2) at No. 7 U-32 (5-4), 3
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Colebrook at Groveton, 3:30
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10
N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), 11
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), noon
No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Colebrook at Littleton, 2
Region III
Lin-Wood at Profile, noon
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Littleton at Groveton-Colebrook winner, time TBD
Region III
Woodsville at Moultonborough, time TBD
