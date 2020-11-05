Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

THURSDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington 2, No. 1 St. J 0
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Hazen 1, No. 2 Danville 1 (Wildcats win 3-1 in PKs)
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton 6, Moultonborough 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Bre Lemay scored a hat trick as undefeated Littleton toppled Moultonborough 6-3 to advance to the program’s first Division IV championship game since 2102.
SATURDAY
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
At Applejack Stadium, Manchester
No. 6 Hazen (6-5) at No. 1 Proctor (13-0), 1
FOOTBALL
Regional Championship
Spaulding at St. J, noon
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Saturday
Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2), 2
VT. CROSS COUNTRY
Meet of Chamions at St. Albans
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0), 2
