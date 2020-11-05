Thursday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J goaltender Savino Argutto is introduced prior to fifth-seeded Burlington's 2-0 win over the No. 1 Hilltoppers in a Division I semifinal at Cary Field on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash/Caledonian-Record)

THURSDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington 2, No. 1 St. J 0

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Hazen 1, No. 2 Danville 1 (Wildcats win 3-1 in PKs)

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton 6, Moultonborough 3

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Bre Lemay scored a hat trick as undefeated Littleton toppled Moultonborough 6-3 to advance to the program’s first Division IV championship game since 2102.

——

SATURDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Applejack Stadium, Manchester

No. 6 Hazen (6-5) at No. 1 Proctor (13-0), 1

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding at St. J, noon

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Saturday

Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2), 2

VT. CROSS COUNTRY

Meet of Chamions at St. Albans

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0), 2

