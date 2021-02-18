Thursday’s Top Performers (Feb. 18) And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Profile sophomore Sophie Bell captured the New Hampshire Meet of Champions girls crown in slalom by over 1.34 seconds, winning in a two-run time of 1:18.18 at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill racing venue.
Jaylin Bennett pumped in 22 points as White Mountains cruised past Profile 46-28.
Seniors Olivia Corrigan hit six 3s and finished with 29 points and Hannah Brown had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds while adding five steals in Littleton’s senior night triumph over Gorham.
Tia Martinez dropped in 25 points and Sakoya Sweeney added 15 as Lake Region earned a tough 54-43 road win at Lyndon.
Josh Finkle continued his steady play, tallying 14 points and 12 boards in undefeated Littleton’s 52-23 win over Gorham. Teammate Parker Paradice had seven assists and five steals.
Avery Hazelton netted 20 points as White Mountains rolled past Profile 66-37.
McKenna Marsh (17) and Riann Fortin combined for 31 points as North Country toppled visiting Hazen 51-32.
Profile sophomore Emerson Bell seized second place in the New Hampshire Meet of Champions girls giant slalom at Cannon Mountain (Mittersill), .73 seconds back of winner Shannon Savannah of Concord.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
Boys Hoops
Woodsville at Colebrook, 6
Mt. Abraham at North Country, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Colebrook at Woodsville, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Rankin Fields, 3
