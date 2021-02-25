Thursday’s Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Brody LaBounty scored 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, including two clutch threes in the final minute of regulation and hit 7 of 8 free throws in both overtimes, as White Mountains beat Colebrook 73-69 in double overtime. Tyler Hicks added 18 points and eight assists and Avery Hazelton 14 points and 15 boards in the win.
Olivia Sarkis netted 16 points, one of 10 Woodsville players to score in the unbeaten Engineers’ 60-21 triumph over Lin-Wood.
Matt St. Cyr had 17 points, Chris Corliss added 15 rebounds and Julian Kenison had 13 points, six assists and five steals to send Groveton to a 60-39 win over Lisbon.
Freshman Hayden Wilkins drilled five triples and finished with a game-high 22 points as St. Johnsbury earned a 58-43 senior night Metro win over South Burlington.
Sage Smith had another monster performance, collecting 30 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds to fuel Colebrook’s 57-16 rout of White Mountains.
St. J senior Tommy Zschau bombed to a winning time of 1:22.14, leading the Hilltoppers to victory in a two-run slalom at Cochran’s Ski Area. Teammate Cody Van Dine snagged second place.
Olivia Corrigan (14) and Hannah Brown teamed up to provide 26 points in Littleton’s 47-23 road win at Berlin.
Rylie Cadieux netted a game-high 13 points on her birthday and Colleen Flinn tallied 10 to push Danville to a 56-26 romp at Richford.
Riann Fortin (15) and McKenna Marsh combined for 27 points in unbeaten North Country’s 60-15 victory over Milton.
Kadienne Whitcomb hit three 3s and finished with 15 points and Brooke’lyn Robinson added 10 to lead Lyndon past Harwood 46-33.
Tia Martinez turned in a 28-point performance as Lake Region stayed undefeated with a 75-44 rout of Montpelier.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
St. J at Colchester, 6:30
Thetford at Hazen, 7:30
Enosburg at North Country, 6:30
Peoples at Danville, 7:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5
