Thursday’s Top Performers (March 11) And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Sage Smith delivered a dazzling 32-point performance while defending champion Colebrook blitzed Woodsville in the third quarter to earn a dominant 53-36 victory and a spot in the Division IV state title tilt.
Mitchell Poirier (14) and Landyn Leach combined for 26 points as Lake Region knocked off U-32, 43-39, in the regular-season finale.
James Sanborn had four 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points as Lyndon fought off Harwood 40-36.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
ALPINE SKIING
Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch (Girls, 9:30; Boys 1:30), ppd. to Wednesday
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J at Essex, 7
Hazen at Richford, 7
Danville at Craftsbury, 6
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
North Country at Enosburg, 7
