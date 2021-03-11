Thursday’s Top Performers (March 11) And Friday’s Schedule

Sage Smith blows through the defense during Colebrook's 53-36 win over Woodsville in the Division IV semifinals at Plymouth Regional High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Smith scored 32 in the victory. The Mohawks will play Hinsdale on Sunday for the crown. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Sage Smith delivered a dazzling 32-point performance while defending champion Colebrook blitzed Woodsville in the third quarter to earn a dominant 53-36 victory and a spot in the Division IV state title tilt.

Mitchell Poirier (14) and Landyn Leach combined for 26 points as Lake Region knocked off U-32, 43-39, in the regular-season finale.

James Sanborn had four 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points as Lyndon fought off Harwood 40-36.

——

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

ALPINE SKIING

Vermont State Giant Slalom Championships at Smugglers’ Notch (Girls, 9:30; Boys 1:30), ppd. to Wednesday

VT. BOYS HOOPS

St. J at Essex, 7

Hazen at Richford, 7

Danville at Craftsbury, 6

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

North Country at Enosburg, 7

