Thursday’s Top Performers (March 4) And Friday’s Schedule

THURSDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Tommy Zschau took second in slalom (1:30.69), helping St. J into second place after the opening day of the two-day NVAC alpine ski championships at Burke Mountain.
Maggie Anderson took third in girls slalom (1:44.54) on the first day of the two-day NVAC alpine ski championships at Burke Mountain.
Lauren McKee buried three triples and finished with a game-high 11 points in a 50-11 win over Gorham, leading Littleton to a berth in the D-IV quarterfinals.
Sage Smith netted 20 points and Ariana Lord added six points and eight rebounds as Colebrook survived Groveton 40-32 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Corbin Brueck delivered 21 points as North Country went to 6-0 with a 44-25 victory over Missisquoi.
Lily Kenison scored all 11 of her points in the second half as White Mountains knocked off Winnisquam 25-21 to reach the Division III quarterfinals.
Christian Young netted a game-high 11 points as Danville toppled Blue Mountain 33-22 to go to 7-0.
Olivia Sarkis scored 10, Emily Prest and Mackenzie Kingbury combined for 18 points and Morgan Wagstaff played tough defense on Moultonborough standout Megan Swedberg as unbeaten Woodsville eliminated Moultonborough to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
VT. ALPINE SKIING
NVAC District giant slalom at Burke, 10
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Montpelier at Lyndon, canceled
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
St. J at Spaulding, 6:30
Rice at Lake Region, 7
