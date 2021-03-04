BURKE — Good conditions greeted skiers at Thursday’s NVAC district slalom championships at Burke Mountain. When the dust settled, Champlain Valley bombed the course the fastest, taking team leads into Friday’s giant slalom.
“Fantastic conditions, the surface was grippy, the course was easy to maintain – Burke does a great job [preparing the course],” St. J Academy co-coach Patrick Anderson said. “It was chilly. Everything went well, we had a lot of help from parents and athletic staff. It takes a village to put on the race.”
While co-hosted by Lyndon Institute, the Vikings are not participating in the event because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the LI community, but have a waiver to ski in next week’s state meet, Vikings AD Eric Berry said. Still, LI was helpful behind the scenes at Thursday’s race, and “it’s nice to have that community,” Anderson said.
Hilltopper senior Tommy Zschau was second to Mt. Mansfield’s Ebbe Longstretch in an edge-close finish among the top three. Freshman Cameron Clark (sixth) and senior Cody Van Dine (seventh) also ripped the course in good shape.
“Cody was 11th after the first run, then crushed his second run,” SJA co-coach Dave Eckhardt said. “Cam Clark also had a good second run. He skis real fluidly for a freshman.”
Forster Goodrich was 18th for St. J among the 57 skiers.
Rice’s Deena Jacunski left the 55 other skiers far behind in the girls race. Her time of 1:37.50 beat CVU runner-up Dicey Manning by almost six seconds, while the Hilltoppers’ Maggie Anderson (1:44.54) was third.
“I like where we are [going into the GS],” coach Anderson said. “We have depth on the girls team. There’s a little dropoff after the first two [Maggie Anderson and Keating Maurer], but they compete hard. I still like where we are.”
“We generally like the GS better than the slalom,” agreed Eckhardt. “The course will be good – they may not even have to groom, that’s how good the conditions are right now – and we’re all looking forward to being back on the hill [Friday].”
Friday’s two-run GS at Burke begins at 9:15 a.m. for the girls. The boys race will follow after the girls are finished.
BOYS
CVU 30, SJA 33, SB 43 MMU 56, Rice 92, Stowe 98, Colchester 103.
1. Ebbe Longstretch, MMU 1:30.54; 2. Tommy Zschau, SJA 1:30.60; 3. Rex Jewell SB 1:30.76; 4. Peter Gilliam, CVU 1:31.65; 5. Sean Gilliam, CVU 1:33.51. Local: 6. Cameron Clark, SJA 1:34.64; 7. Cody Van Dine, SJA 1:35.09. 18. Forster Goodrich, SJA 1:43.93; 30. Wyatt Knaus, SJA 1:53.40.
GIRLS
CVU 36, Stowe 61, MMU 64, SJA 70, Harwood 73, Rice 75.
1. Deena Jacunski, Rice 1:37.50; 2. Dicey Manning, CVU 1:43.13; 3. Maggie Anderson, SJA 1:44.54; 4. Louise Filkorn, MMU 1:45.77; 5. Gretchen Kogut, Harw 1:45.80. Local: 10. Alicia Socia, Independent, 1:51.68; 12. Keating Maurer, SJA 1:53.28; 24. Madigan Maurer, SJA 2:03.20; 36. Julia Chadderdon, SJA 2:16.80.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
VT. BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 44, VERGENNES 25: In Swanton, Corbin Brueck scored a game-high 21 points and the Falcons defense smothered the Commodores as North Country went to 6-0 with a key Lake Division win.
The Falcons held the hosts to eight second-half points.
NC visits BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday night at 6:30.
NC: Cooper Brueck 3-0-7, Corbin Brueck 9-0-21, Derek Medley 1-0-2, Cayde Micknack 1-1-3, Austin Giroux 3-0-7, Bruce Gunn 1-1-4. Totals: 18-FG 2-7-FT 44.
VU: Power 4-0-10, Irwin 3-0-6, Johnston 0-1-1, Walker 3-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 1-2-FT 25.
NC 10 14 14 6 — 44
VU 8 9 5 3 — 25
3-Point FG: N 6 (Cooper Brueck 1, Corbin Brueck 3, Giroux, Gunn); V 4 (Power 2, Walker 2). Team Fouls: N 11, V 13.
LAMOILLE 48, LAKE REGION 27: At Lamoille, the Lancers held the visiting Rangers to six points in the middle two quarters for their third win without a loss.
Lake Region takes a 2-5 record into its next game Monday at Harwood.
LAKE REGION (2-5): Landyn Leach 3-0-6, Carter Montgomery 1-0-2, Wyatt Gile 2-0-4, Colby Lafleur 0-1-1, Mitchell Poirier 3-0-6, David Piers 4-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 1-3-FT 27.
LAMOILLE (3-0): Alexander 3-0-6, Stanton 3-2-9, Dearborn 1-3-6, Selby 3-0-7, Royer 3-0-6, Locke 2-0-4, Foss 1-0-2, Gale 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 7-8-FT 48.
LR 10 4 2 11 — 27
LU 9 13 10 16 — 48
3-Point FG: Lam 3 (Stanton, Dearborn, Selby). Team Fouls: LR 9, Lam 12.
DANVILLE 33, BLUE MOUNTAIN 22: In Wells River, the visiting Indians’ dominant third quarter was the key as they stayed atop D-IV with their seventh win in as many games.
The low-scoring tilt saw just Christian Young (11) break double figures in scoring.
It was just the second game of the season for the Bucks, who look for their first win Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. with Stowe. Also on Tuesday, Danville hosts Twinfield at 6.
DHS (7-0): Jacob Baesemann 0-2-2, Christian Young 4-3-11, Ethan Gould 3-2-9, Jacob LeClair 2-0-4, Dillon Brigham 2-3-7. Totals: 11-FG 10-12-FT 33.
BM (0-2): Sam Demers 2-1-5, Evan Dennis 2-0-4, John Dennis 0-1-1, Ethan Gilding 1-2-4, Ricky Fenimore 1-1-3, Collin Punderson 2-0-5. Totals: 8-FG 4-16-FT 22.
DHS 6 8 13 6 — 33
BM 4 6 3 9 — 22
3-Point FG: B 2 (Gilfing, Punderson). Team Fouls: D 15, B 17.
