Thursday Scores/Postponements (April 22) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Baseball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, ppd. to Friday
Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to Friday
Hazen at Enosburg, ppd. TBD
Softball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, ppd. to Friday
Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, ppd. to Friday
Boys Tennis
Hartford at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
St. J at Hartford, canceled
Girls Lacrosse
Brattleboro at St. J, ppd. to Friday
Boys Ultimate
Spaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD
Girls Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, ppd. to Friday
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, ppd. to Friday
Men’s Tennis
Norwich at Lyndon, canceled
——
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Blue Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30
Missisquoi at North Country, 4:30
Peoples at Lyndon, 4:30
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Softball
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30
White Mountains at Belmont, 4:15
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Girls Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, 4
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, 4
