Thursday Scores/Postponements (April 22) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Baseball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, ppd. to Friday

Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to Friday

Hazen at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

Softball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, ppd. to Friday

Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, ppd. to Friday

Boys Tennis

Hartford at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at Hartford, canceled

Girls Lacrosse

Brattleboro at St. J, ppd. to Friday

Boys Ultimate

Spaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD

Girls Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, ppd. to Friday

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, ppd. to Friday

Men’s Tennis

Norwich at Lyndon, canceled

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Blue Mountain at West Rutland, 4:30

Missisquoi at North Country, 4:30

Peoples at Lyndon, 4:30

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Softball

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30

White Mountains at Belmont, 4:15

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30

Girls Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, 4

