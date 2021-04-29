Thursday Top Local Performers (April 30)

Gardner Auchincloss scored five times and Karson Clark added three as St. J topped Green Mountain 10-2 in lacrosse.
Kyara Rutledge belted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift St. J to a 14-13 extra-inning win over North Country. Rutledge finished the game 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and a single.
Leah Krull had a hit in every inning in going 5-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored as Woodsville rolled past Lisbon in five frames.
Right-hander Arlo Aldrich scattered eight hits, allowing zero earned runs in five innings while Tyler Holm went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI as St. J won its first game of the season, 11-3 over North Country.
Jack Boudreault had 12 strikeouts in five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run in Woodsville’s 11-1 win over Lisbon.
Andrew Menard hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth; Lyle Rooney had nine strikeouts in three innings of relief and added three walks, three stolen bases and three runs on offense; and Tyson Davison went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple as Hazen toppled Danville 10-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.