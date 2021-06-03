Thursday Top Local Performers (June 3)

Josh Finkle tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Blake Fillion went 3-for-4 with a double as Littleton cut down Gorham 3-0 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Jackson Horne went 1-for-3 with four stolen bases and three runs, and combined with teammates Jack Boudreault and Mike Hogan on a one-hitter with 14 Ks on the bumps as Woodsville blanked Profile 8-0 to reach the Division IV quarterfinals.
