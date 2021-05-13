Thursday Top Local Performers (May 13)

Jessica Holmes had a double among her two hits while Maggie Emerson had eight strikeouts in the circle and went 2-for-2 at the dish in Blue Mountain’s 24-2 thumping of Peoples.
Trevor Lussier went 3-for-4 with four RBI, including a three-run bomb, and Dylan Miller was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI as Lyndon rolled past Oxbow 11-1.
Shane Stevens went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI as Lake Region rolled Lamoille 16-6 to win its third straight and fourth in five outings.
Taylor Menard (2-for-5, six RBI) and Maya Auger (2-for-4, double) combined to knock in 10 runs as Lake Region whacked Lamoille 19-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.