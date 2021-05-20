Thursday Top Local Performers (May 20)

Cam Berry had a double and three RBI, Luke Dudas belted a three-run homer and James Sanborn drove home five as Lyndon smashed Lamoille 20-4.
Felicity Sulham had a double, four RBI and got the win in the circle and Emma Gray contributed four RBI as Blue Mountain cruised past Williamstown 20-7.
On senior day, Kelleigh Simpson twirled a five-inning no-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts — the third straight no-no for Lyndon pitchers — in the Vikings’ 14-0 win over Lamoille. Simpson also had a two-run triple, Jaydin Royer had a single, double and two RBI and Brydie Barton added a home run and three RBI.
Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings, allowing one hit and fanning 10 while Emily Prest was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Woodsville’s rout of Lin-Wood.
Jacob Baesemann pitched five innings, allowing two hits and fanning 11 and went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run, while Cooper Calkins added a stand-up two-RBI triple as Danville toppled West Rutland 14-2 for its first win of the season.
Leadoff hitter Carlie Beliveau was 4-for-4 with four runs and five RBI, Rylie Cadieux belted a double and triple and Colleen Flinn turned in a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in the circle as Danville rolled Twinfield.
John Dennis and Evan Dennis each had two hits, and Evan played a flawless shortstop, recording seven outs, as Blue Mountain turned away Williamstown 11-2.
Lilian Kittredge fanned 15 and allowed just one hit in the complete-game victory while adding a double and a triple at the plate in St. J’s 6-0 blanking of Burlington.
